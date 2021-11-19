For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Nov 2021 18:38

Adele advices John Mayer on getting married

MUMBAI: Adele knows you probably think she has a negative view on marriage. After all, her upcoming album 30, which is set for release on Nov. 19, is full of heartbreaking anthems that were inspired by the emotional journey she embarked upon after her 2019 divorce from long-time partner Simon Konecki.

However, when John Mayer asked if he should ever get married, her response was a resounding "yes." Adele told him, "Oh, yes. You should get married," as seen in an Instagram teaser clip on Wednesday, Nov. 17, for an upcoming SiriusXM interview between the artists.

The "Easy On Me" singer described marriage as a "really incredible thing" and stated that she missed the feelings that came along with it. "I know that some people probably think that I wouldn't think that, you know, and, like, I gave up on it," she said. "Sadly, it didn't work out. But, you know, I miss being married."

She also revealed that she hasn't ruled out the idea of walking down the aisle again in the future. "I can't really say why, but I'm definitely open to marriage again," explained Adele, who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul. "I definitely am. The feeling I had in being married was the safest feeling I've ever had in my life."

Her response struck a definite chord with John, who has his own complex dating history. "I'm going to get myself married," he suddenly replied. "One of these days."

She cheered, "You should!"

