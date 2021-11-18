Third-generation Mahati Subramaniam from a family of The Subramaniams' released first song 'How we Feel'

MUMBAI: 10-year-old multitalented Mahati Subramaniam dropped her first ever music video “How we Feel”. The singer is the third-generation artist from a distinguished family of The Subramaniams’ and the first family of classical music in India.
Excited about the release the songwriter said, “‘How we Feel’ is about what everybody thinks, everybody should have a strong opinion in choosing and family support helps because, you are encouraged to know that everybody supports you and you know that your family will be behind you”.
Mahati is a singer, songwriter, violinist and pianist who is the granddaughter of the music industry stalwarts, Dr L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurthi Subramaniam and the daughter of Bindu Subramaniam, an acclaimed artist who is also the Co-Founder & CEO of SaPa. The pianist shares she’s lucky to be born in a family of great musicians. She loves learning from them and also is excited to follow her path with their guidance. “They tell me to always work hard no matter what I do”.
She has been learning music since she was three years old. She sings, plays the violin and piano and writes songs. “All these help me in different ways, so I had a lot of fun putting them all together in ‘How We Feel’”, she concludes.
