News |  18 Nov 2021 12:29 |  By RnMTeam

Thaman likely to score music for Sivakarthikeyan's next film

MUMBAI: Noted music director Thaman on Wednesday dropped strong hints that he could be scoring the music for actor Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film directed by K.V. Anudeep.

Thaman, who celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, was flooded with birthday wishes and greetings. One of those who greeted the in-demand music director, who lives in Chennai, was actor Sivakarthikeyan.

"Happy birthday @MusicThaman bro! Wishing you many more hits lik butta bomma," Sivakarthikeyan tweeted.

To this, Thaman replied, "Brother @Siva_Kartikeyan! Thanks for the love! #Pinnnnrooommmmm #thattttrooommm #thukkuuroooomm #SK21".

Although, Thaman did not openly announce that he will be doing the film, the giveaway was the #SK21 at the end of the Tamil phrase (which is the slang for 'Let's rock it!').

Thaman already has a number of big projects in his kitty, including actor Vijay's film that has been tentatively titled '#Vijay66' and director Shankar's film with Ram Charan.

(Source: IANS)

Thaman S Ram Charan music
