Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello parted ways but is 'stronger than ever'

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's friendship is "stronger than ever" but the same cannot be said of their relationship.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the pop stars announced that they have broken up after dating for more than two years. Camila and Shawn wrote on their respective Instagram Stories, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."
"We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," the statement continued. "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."
The announcement came out of left field for fans of the "Señorita" singers, as Shawn and Camila appeared more in love than ever on Halloween. For the occasion, the pair dressed up in matching folklorico outfits in honor of the Day of the Dead.
Since they started dating in July 2019, the singers have been nearly inseparable.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more
MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more
MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more
MUMBAI: Noted music director Thaman on Wednesday dropped strong hints that he could be scoring the music for actor Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film...read more
MUMBAI: 10-year-old multitalented Mahati Subramaniam dropped her first ever music video “How we Feel”. The singer is the third-generation artist from...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-composer Prateek Gandhi has released a fresh love track titled 'Ankahi Baatein'. The music video of the song showcases beautiful...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez teamed up with chef Padma Lakshmi to prepare the classic Masala Chai, and internet users were quite impressed with her...read more
MUMBAI: Grammy award winner - rapper Cardi B, is known for her distinct style and personality. Netizens are currently hooked to a viral video of her’...read more