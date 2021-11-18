Selena Gomez taste masala chai and Indian food with chef Padma Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez teamed up with chef Padma Lakshmi to prepare the classic Masala Chai, and internet users were quite impressed with her skills

Indian food has found a huge fan following across the world. From top chefs to Hollywood celebrities, global personalities are trying the marvels of Indian cuisine and loving it. In October 2020, the recipe for 'Chai Latte' by a renowned publication had gone viral. Desi Twitter pointed out the mistakes in it and showed the right way to make it. And now, singing sensation Selena Gomez has tried her hands at making the classic Indian Masala Chai, with a little help from celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi. The results of their cookout were quite interesting to watch! Take a look:

The video was shared on YouTube by Selena Gomez's fan page, Selenators for Gomez. It has raked in over 1.5 million views and 39k likes since the time it was posted. The clip was from the popular television show, 'Selena + Chef', wherein the American pop singer cooks up some delicious dishes while collaborating with top chefs. In this particular episode, the featured cuisine was none other than our beloved Indian.

Not only did Selena whip up the classic Masala Chai, but she also learned how to make scrumptious prawn curry and rice. In the clip, Selena can be seen making the classic Masala chai, which was referred to as 'Chai Tea'. Padma Lakshmi guided her through the process of boiling water, adding tea leaves and spices, and bringing the mixture to a boil. The duo also used brown sugar and honey in the recipe. Selena Gomez was also taught how to eat rice with their hands in true desi style.