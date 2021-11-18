See what 10-Year-Old Mahati Subramaniam's classical family says on her latest song

MUMBAI: Third-generation singer-songwriter Mahati Subramaniam from a distinguished family of The Subramaniams’ and the first family of classical music in India, recently dropped her first song “How we Feel”.

During an exclusive interview, Radioandmusic got in touch with Mahati’s family members to hear their thoughts on keeping the traditions alive. Check the interview below:

How do you feel keeping the traditions alive and seeing Mahati Subramaniam carry your musical legacy?

Bindu Subramaniam: I think as a child, she doesn't need to carry the burden of a legacy. She can be proud of where she comes from, and still make her own path. If music and gymnastics and acting are things that she is passionate about, I will support her 100%.

Kavita Krishnamurthi Subramaniam: I feel very happy when children are in music and they are children born to a legacy of music, especially my husband’s family and his tradition of music. I am very, very happy to see her playing the violin and singing and I always feel music enriches a person's life and I am extremely happy to see her in music.

Dr. L. Subramaniam: The is the happiest thing I have been looking forward to because my father created the whole legacy of making the Carnatic music particularly the violin globally known, that was his dream and I learned from him and I had the opportunity to perform at different places and then my children, my daughter Bindu, my son Ambi, did PhD in music so they are doing almost everything connected with music. SaPa is run by Bindu & Ambi which is strongly involved in educating children and introducing children to music. Now, seeing Mahati playing and performing, she has also performed with me at different places and that’s the happiest I have ever been. I hope they continue to spread the message of music, peace, harmony and also continue my father’s legacy

Unconventional career children dream off at an early age and as elders we should support them to achieve their goals, it doesn't matter if they come from a known background or not.

Bindu Subramaniam: I think all children should learn the importance of hard work and building multiple skill sets. If you work towards what you are passionate about, you will always find a career choice. On the other hand, if you are focused on a career and building skills towards that, you may not be in a good place, because we don't know what careers will exist in a decade

Dr. L. Subramaniam: Nowadays there are so many opportunities, children are exposed to different kinds of music, different kinds of professions. So, whatever they are passionate about ultimately they will arrive at that point even though they might be interested in multiple things at early stages. As they grow, they become definitely more focused and directional and their inner voice will guide them. So, it is important to support them in whatever way we can but also guide them in the direction which will be more suitable for them where they can bring the best of their creativity.

Kavita Krishnamurthi Subramaniam: I agree that we should support the dreams of our children and grandchildren. We have been raised to work hard consistently, no matter what path we decide to follow. That's the advice that I would give to the next generations, too.