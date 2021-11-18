See Cardi B crack egg in a weird way

MUMBAI: Grammy award winner - rapper Cardi B, is known for her distinct style and personality. Netizens are currently hooked to a viral video of her’s which has resurfaced on the internet. In the video, Cardi B can be seen breaking an egg in a weird manner while making a hair mask for herself and her daughter. The rapper smashes and grinds the egg but at the same time doesn’t drop any egg shells.
And now: Cardi B cracking an egg. !! pic.twitter.com/Y4F8dQwQo4
— Niccole Thurman (@niccolethurman) June 8, 2020
The American rapper first uploaded the video last year and is still available on her Instagram highlights section titled ‘Hair Day’. The ‘Up’ hit-maker in the clip can be seen making a hair mask with mashed avocados, some essential oils, mayonnaise and eggs to keep her hair shiny and smooth. “Guys wish me luck cracking this egg,” Cardi B said before cracking the egg in the most unusual manner.
After the video went viral again, netizens are having a laughing riot. “Cardi is a serial killer. Why she crack this egg like this,” tweeted one user. Another commented, “That fact that not 1 piece of shell landed in there was amazing” A third wrote, “Why didnt she just stab the shell with her nails?”
Cardi is a serial killer. Why she crack this egg like this? pic.twitter.com/BGmwcDaoDf
— Stop what you’re doing & read my bio 1st. (@kissmyyyJAZZ) November 13, 2021
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 14, 2021
And now: Cardi B cracking an egg. !! pic.twitter.com/Y4F8dQwQo4
— Niccole Thurman (@niccolethurman) June 8, 2020
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more
MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more
MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more
MUMBAI: 10-year-old multitalented Mahati Subramaniam dropped her first ever music video “How we Feel”. The singer is the third-generation artist from...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez teamed up with chef Padma Lakshmi to prepare the classic Masala Chai, and internet users were quite impressed with her...read more
MUMBAI: Grammy award winner - rapper Cardi B, is known for her distinct style and personality. Netizens are currently hooked to a viral video of her’...read more
MUMBAI: Noted music director Thaman on Wednesday dropped strong hints that he could be scoring the music for actor Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Ahen is set to take music lovers on an exhilarating journey with his folk fusion single 'Nammazann' which features social...read more