See Cardi B crack egg in a weird way

MUMBAI: Grammy award winner - rapper Cardi B, is known for her distinct style and personality. Netizens are currently hooked to a viral video of her’s which has resurfaced on the internet. In the video, Cardi B can be seen breaking an egg in a weird manner while making a hair mask for herself and her daughter. The rapper smashes and grinds the egg but at the same time doesn’t drop any egg shells.

And now: Cardi B cracking an egg. !! pic.twitter.com/Y4F8dQwQo4 — Niccole Thurman (@niccolethurman) June 8, 2020

The American rapper first uploaded the video last year and is still available on her Instagram highlights section titled ‘Hair Day’. The ‘Up’ hit-maker in the clip can be seen making a hair mask with mashed avocados, some essential oils, mayonnaise and eggs to keep her hair shiny and smooth. “Guys wish me luck cracking this egg,” Cardi B said before cracking the egg in the most unusual manner.

After the video went viral again, netizens are having a laughing riot. “Cardi is a serial killer. Why she crack this egg like this,” tweeted one user. Another commented, “That fact that not 1 piece of shell landed in there was amazing” A third wrote, “Why didnt she just stab the shell with her nails?”

Cardi is a serial killer. Why she crack this egg like this? pic.twitter.com/BGmwcDaoDf — Stop what you’re doing & read my bio 1st. (@kissmyyyJAZZ) November 13, 2021