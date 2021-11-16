For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Nov 2021 15:25

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's 'I Bet You Think About Me' music video starring Miles Teller is out

MUMBAI: The red scarf is back.

Taylor Swift just dropped the music video for her newly released track, "I Bet You Think About Me" featuring Chris Stapleton, on Monday, Nov. 15. It turns out Blake Lively, who directed and co-wrote the visual, wasn't the only star the Grammy winner collaborated with on the project following the release of her re-recorded Red album.

Miles Teller is at the center of the music video as the guy who can't seem to move on from his ex-aptly played by Taylor-even at his own wedding. He sees her everywhere: One minute she's popping up while he's rehearsing his vows, the next she's sauntering around the reception (all while wearing different red ensembles, of course).

There's one appearance that stands out among the rest, though. As Miles' character pictures Taylor delivering a rousing speech, she pulls out a present for the bride—played by none other than Miles' wife in real life, Keleigh Teller.

What's in the gift box? A very familiar-looking red scarf.

Taylor sings about the same scarf in "All Too Well," and the accessory played a big role in her short film of the same name.

There are plenty of additional Easter eggs throughout the "I Bet You Think About Me" music video, from the more obvious (Taylor wearing her "RED" ring) to the more speculative.

For example, fans searched for signs of which album Taylor planned to re-record next, with some pointing to the seagulls on the cake Taylor smashes—similar to those that appear on the cover of 1989—as an indication that the 2014 album is is being queued up. Others theorized that the entire wedding theme was a nod to Speak Now, and, therefore, must be next.

