For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 Nov 2021 12:26 |  By RnMTeam

Punjabi singer Ahen drops soulful Sufi track 'Nammazann'

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Ahen is set to take music lovers on an exhilarating journey with his folk fusion single 'Nammazann' which features social media influencer and model Sana Khan.

The track composed, written and performed by Ahen, is inspired by the thoughts of Baba Bulley Shah. It showcases the story of two lovers entangled in an eternal bond of love.

Ahen shot to fame with his track 'Rabb Da Banda' that featured in MTV Unplugged and this song cements his position as an artiste who constantly tries to push the envelope. Talking about the track, Ahen said, "Nammazann is a song that brings alive the true emotion of love, and everything that comes along with it."

He adds, "The protagonist is trying to convey that she wants to enjoy the feeling of love by offering Namaaz in the name of her love. With this track, I want to reach the soul of every listener and bring out the feeling of love, be it for anything."

Sana Khan said, "This was truly a unique experience for me. The song in itself is extremely soothing and meaningful, and I was glad to be a part of this. I hope I did justice to the emotions. Working with Ahen has been wonderful, he is an extraordinary artiste and creates magic with his songs."

The song depicts the pain faced by its protagonist in love and her dedication towards the feeling of love. Replete with a good production design and colour palette, the track blends the elements of Sufism, folk and modern contemporary music.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
music Ahen Sana Khan Nammazann
Related news
News | 17 Nov 2021

John Mayer respond to Taylor Swift’s fans who wishes him dead

MUMBAI: It looks like John Mayer is not one to be messed with.

read more
News | 17 Nov 2021

Ash King and Sukriti Kakar’s ‘Is it love’ music video starring Prachi Vora will make you fall in love

MUMBAI: Actress Prachi Vora, a trained Indian classical dancer marks her acting debut with music video Is It Love. Under the label of Voila Digi, Is It Love is crooned by Ash King and Sukriti Kakar and besides Prachi Vora, it features Satvik Sankhyan.

read more
News | 17 Nov 2021

IKKA inks an exclusive recording deal With Kalamkaar, ropes in Believe for music distribution

MUMBAI: Kalamkaar, the independent label founded by Raftaar and his business partner Ankit Khanna has announced an exclusive one-year recording agreement with popular rapper-lyricist IKKA.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2021

Dr. Harsh Vardhan’s 'Under The Weather' rescued him during pandemic

MUMBAI: Singer-Dr. Harsh Vardhan dropped his latest song “Under The Weather” Which came to him at the time when he wasn’t really at the best of my spirits amidst pandemic.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2021

NOVODOR releases debut EP 'OPEN THE NOVODOR' alongside visual accompaniment for 'Favorite'

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated talent NOVODOR returns to the release radar with the highly-anticipated 4-track ‘OPEN THE NOVODOR’ EP, which kicked off earlier this year in mid-July with the first lead single, ‘LIKE’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TuneCore launches social platforms to accelerate music discovery for Independent Artists
TuneCore

MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more

News
Fears vaccine certification extension will sound death Knell for hospitality sector

MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more

News
Keeping alive the spirit of Children’s Day, Kids Are In For ‘Screen-free’ Music, Rhymes, Stories & Podcasts By Gaana!

MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more

News
The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 6th largest Society by revenues in Asia-Pacific region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more

News
Siddhant Chaturvedi is all praises for Moj creator Himanshu Shrivastav

MUMBAI: It is always nice to be appreciated…but what happens when Bollywood’s next big thing saysread more

top# 5 articles

1
John Mayer respond to Taylor Swift’s fans who wishes him dead

MUMBAI: It looks like John Mayer is not one to be messed with. After Taylor Swift dropped a short film for the extended version of her song "All Too...read more

2
IKKA inks an exclusive recording deal With Kalamkaar, ropes in Believe for music distribution

MUMBAI: Kalamkaar, the independent label founded by Raftaar and his business partner Ankit Khanna has announced an exclusive one-year recording...read more

3
‘Mera Haasil’ is a tailor-made(sic) song says Sheetal Gupta on collab with Throan Of Art Music

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Sheetal Gupta dropped a new soulful love song “Mera Haasil” collaboration with Throan Of Art Music. “Mera Haasil” has come...read more

4
NOVODOR releases debut EP 'OPEN THE NOVODOR' alongside visual accompaniment for 'Favorite'

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated talent NOVODOR returns to the release radar with the highly-anticipated 4-track ‘OPEN THE NOVODOR’ EP, which kicked off...read more

5
Glimpse of Gulzar's upcoming song 'Dole Ladle' is out now on VYRL Haryanvi

MUMBAI: VYRL Haryanvi is all set to release their third song, ‘Dole Laadle’ by the superstar GulzaarChannawala on the 18th of November. The power-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games