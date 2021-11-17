Nurko & Chandler Leighton release Red Rocks ID, 'Disappearing Now' via Proximity

MUMBAI: Returning to the release radar after his recent single with William Black, ‘Worth It,’ esteemed DJ and producer Nurko is back with the first single off of his upcoming EP, due for release early of next year. The new single, ‘Disappearing Now,’ sees Nurko teaming up with Chandler Leighton for vocals, serving listeners a taste of what’s in store for his EP. Out now via Proximity, ‘Disappearing Now’ is available across all streaming platforms.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD: NURKO WITH CHANDLER LEIGHTON

'DISAPPEARING NOW’ [PROXIMITY]

‘Disappearing Now’ serves as another massive offering from the highly talented producer, showcasing his rapturous and euphoric sound fans know and love. The emotive cut surrounds Chandler Leighton’s diaphanous vocals, flaunting a cinematic soundscape rife with subtle experimentation. Creating an ethereal and immersive sound experience, Nurko delivers a highly explosive production, laden with ambient textures and layered synths that build in intensity throughout the tracks almost five-minute-long run-time. Melodic sensibilities and intricate sound design elements come together to represent the best of what Nurko has to offer in ‘Disappearing Now.’

Jack Leech, known professionally as Nurko, grew up in New Jersey in a family with generations of artists. Encouraged to be creative since birth, he picked up both drums and piano as a child and went on to study music in college. Using the classical knowledge of music with the influence of sub genres of electronic music on the internet, the moniker Nurko was born. His first big track, ‘Goodbye,’ released in 2015 and soon after was followed by ‘Your Embrace,’ which garnered over 2 million streams and YouTube channel placements on MrSuicideSheep, and Chill Nation. Continuing the momentum, Nurko released an unofficial remix of Halsey’s hit single ‘Without Me,’ which went on to surpass 10 million plays on YouTube tastemaker channel Trap Nation. Subsequently, the years following marked a huge turning point for Nurko with him releasing an arsenal of singles and remixes with millions of streams and support from the likes of Gryffin, Seven Lions, Adventure Club, Jauz, Cash Cash, Codeko, Alison Wonderland, Timmy Trumpet, Zeds Dead, R3hab, and more. Most recently, Nurko hit over 20 million Spotify streams with the track ‘Sideways’ with ILLENIUM and Valerie Broussard, making 2021 his biggest year to date.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD: ILLENIUM, NURKO

'SIDEWAYS FT. VALERIE BROUSSARD' [WARNER]

LA-native Chandler Leighton grew up practicing music theater and choir from the age of 7 and went on to study audio production before pursuing a career in music. She made her way into the music scene with her dark but soft vocals, with her 2019 debut on ILLENIUM’s Ascendalbum. That same year, Chandler charted #1 on Billboard Dance. Continuing her work with features in electronic music, Chandler has now turned to focus on her solo project.

With the forthcoming EP, on the horizon, ‘Disappearing Now’ explores the established cinematic qualities of Nurko. Continuing his upward trajectory in electronic music with more releases to come, 2022 will mark a massive year for the highly-regarded producer.