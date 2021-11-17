For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 Nov 2021 17:03 |  By RnMTeam

John Mayer respond to Taylor Swift’s fans who wishes him dead

MUMBAI: It looks like John Mayer is not one to be messed with.

After Taylor Swift dropped a short film for the extended version of her song "All Too Well," which is rumored to be about her ex Jake Gyllenhaal, it seems some fans of the 31-year-old singer have been bombarding Mayer with threatening messages given his past relationship with the pop star.

Fan @hoeforlouaylor shared screenshots of their DMs with Mayer before then setting their account to private. The user told the singer, "f--k yourself you ugly bitch I hope you choke on something," according to circulated screenshots of their Instagram DMs.

Mayer's account appeared to address the recent influx of hate and seemingly responded directly to the user.

"I've been getting so many messages like these the past couple days," a message sent from Mayer's account read, per the screenshots. "I'm not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?"

After the Instagram user apologized, Mayer, 44, seemingly assured the Swiftie that he wasn't offended by what they said, noting he simply "wanted to understand" why some people were sending threatening messages "without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it."

When the Instagram user wrote back that "nobody really thought" Mayer would see those comments and apologized again, the "Daughters" musician seemed to let bygones be bygones.

"There was some healing today!" a message from his account read, according to the screenshots. "It's 100 percent okay. Go forth and live happy and healthy!"

Mayer, who is rumored have dated Swift in late 2009 and the purported subject of her 2010 song "Dear John," has addressed Swifties in the past. Earlier this year, when he first joined TikTok, Mayer responded to those who flooded his comments section with references to Swift by posting a video with the caption: "POV: You're berating me and I'm hearing you out."

Swift is in the process of re-recording her first six studio albums—including 2010's Speak Now, on which "Dear John" is featured.

John Mayer Taylor Swift music Singer
