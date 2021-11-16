For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Nov 2021 16:20 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Dr. Harsh Vardhan’s 'Under The Weather' rescued him during pandemic

MUMBAI: Singer-Dr. Harsh Vardhan dropped his latest song “Under The Weather” Which came to him at the time when he wasn’t really at the best of my spirits amidst pandemic.

Excited about the release, “My dear friend Shilpa Surroch, who is a Bollywood singer inspired me to create something musically and connected me to the producer of UTW, Tushar Budhwani. I shared my vision for the song with him and he made some amazing beats on the first go”. Since they were in luck, he came up with the rap & this hook ‘Under The Weather’ stuck with him.

The post production of the song was another challenge, since he was looking for a global vibe for the song yet keeping our Indian roots in mind. Luckily, he asked his old friend Ankith Sinha who is the mix-master engineer for this song, to fine tune the track. He knew exactly what Harsh was looking for. The consumer for this kind of Hip-Hop content is limited but it's spreading like wildfire with online music streaming becoming so popular and the audience going global. “This team effort is being received graciously & I couldn’t be more grateful since it’s my debut single”, he adds.

Harsh shared that he has always been very passionate about music. During his college days, he was the lead vocalist of his Metal Band based in Pune which was called “Soul Society”. “We competed in competitions and performed in different cities. But since I was pursuing a highly competitive and difficult professional degree, I had to keep music on the back burner for some time”. Now that the singer has been a practicing doctor for Years, he is now more confident and settled in terms of his schedule. He took this as a challenge, and pursued it with passion since releasing a single is not as easy as it might seem but is glad it all fell in place.

Talking about his influence to get back to music again, he shared that his passion for music was his biggest inspiration. Although he was pursuing a hectic education, music was always a part of his day. Even now, he spends his time listening to hip hop artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Playboy Carti, while driving his way to the clinic. “These artists have influenced me and inspired me in a big way. I still listen to a lot of Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God, Peter Steel of Type O Negative, Lill Uzi Vert”.

“I am pretty excited about how my first song ‘Under The Weather’ is being received, it recently got featured on ROLLING STONE, which feels like a big deal”. The singer also has two more tracks ready and some are at a nascent stage. I also see some collaborations happening with some artists from overseas. The next track that is up for release is called “Flex” and is produced by Atlanta based producer, Lucas Morici. I am keeping my fingers crossed and hoping for the best.

