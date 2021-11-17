For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 Nov 2021

Ash King and Sukriti Kakar’s ‘Is it love’ music video starring Prachi Vora will make you fall in love

MUMBAI: Actress Prachi Vora, a trained Indian classical dancer marks her acting debut with music video Is It Love. Under the label of Voila Digi, Is It Love is crooned by Ash King and Sukriti Kakar and besides Prachi Vora, it features Satvik Sankhyan. It is backed by Dharmesh Vora and co-written by Dharmesh and Bhrigu Parashar. The romantic melody is composed by Jay Mehta.

While talking about her journey Prachi Vora, who marks her acting debut with Is It Love shares, “I always loved to multitask and want to try multiple endeavors in life. Dancing and Theatre were always something that attracted me. I was always an active participant in college events. I have completed my MBA from NYIT, NYC and was working for a top pharma company in the market research field when I was approached with the opportunity for music video. I realised this opportunity would not only give me a chance to explore my passion towards a creative field but also enable me to contribute to social causes.”

“I loved the song and it’s lyrics and was completely in the mood. My passion for the song made everything very easy and spontaneous. The script of the song has a young college feel which to it was very easy to connect too, I acted the way the script demanded for,” she adds.

“IS IT LOVE is my first independent collaboration Sukriti Karkar. It was very exciting to record a Hindi song with English words and get like a sort of international feel to it and at the same like romantic. Absolutely loved singing the song and hope for everyone enjoy it”, shares Ash King

Producer Dharmesh Vora, who has also penned the lyrics of the song shares, “The real connect to write any lyrics is to connect with your heart and make sure you like that vibe otherwise it’s just not settled in that format. Being producer is the toughest job on earth and it brings a true leader in you and that’s what gave me drive to strive better and be a good team player.”

