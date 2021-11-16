Khushalii Kumar wraps up the shoot of her Debut film with R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana in Mumbai

MUMBAI: R. Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar and Aparshakti Khurana wrapped the shoot of Kookie Gulati’s Dhokha round D corner produced by T-Series. The film also stars Darshan Kumaar.
Marking as Khushalii Kumar’s debut the anticipated suspense thriller will be releasing in theatres early next year.
R. Madhavan is all praises for Khushalii Kumar as they wrapped up the movie. “Khushalii Kumar is a talent to watch out for” says the acclaimed actor via his social media. Both Madhavan and Khushalii have been shooting round the clock for their upcoming T-Series film. While everyone is aware the versatility Aparshakti brings on the screen and Madhavan being this powerhouse of talent, Khushalii’s acting skills will surely be seen in the film as well.
Delighted about the wrap up, Khushalii says, "It’s a very emotional day for me, the journey that began a year back for me finally came to its blissful finale. Had an enjoyable experience shooting with Kookie and working with Madhavan, Aparshkati and Darshan."
Aparshakti adds, “It has been a thriller of a ride with the best shooting experience with amazing talent around, it was a pleasure collaborating with the super talented R. Madhavan and Khushalii Kumar. Kudos to Kookie Gulati for handling the subject with so much conviction”
*Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present a T-Series Films production. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma. The movie is directed by Kookie Gulati*
MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more
MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more
MUMBAI: It is always nice to be appreciated…but what happens when Bollywood’s next big thing saysread more
MUMBAI: Songdew in partnership with HT Media Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Singer-Dr. Harsh Vardhan dropped his latest song “Under The Weather” Which came to him at the time when he wasn’t really at the best of my...read more
MUMBAI: The red scarf is back. Taylor Swift just dropped the music video for her newly released track, "I Bet You Think About Me" featuring Chris...read more
MUMBAI: Lead singer of the electronic band Depeche Mode Dave Gahan has just released his new covers album with Soulsavers called 'Impostor', and has...read more
MUMBAI: Music director and actor G.V. Prakash has every reason to smile for it looks like two of his eagerly-awaited films will release shortly. On...read more
MUMBAI: VYRL Haryanvi is all set to release their third song, ‘Dole Laadle’ by the superstar GulzaarChannawala on the 18th of November. The power-...read more