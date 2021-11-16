For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Nov 2021 15:58 |  By RnMTeam

Khushalii Kumar wraps up the shoot of her Debut film with R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana in Mumbai

MUMBAI: R. Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar and Aparshakti Khurana wrapped the shoot of Kookie Gulati’s Dhokha round D corner produced by T-Series. The film also stars Darshan Kumaar.

Marking as Khushalii Kumar’s debut the anticipated suspense thriller will be releasing in theatres early next year.

R. Madhavan is all praises for Khushalii Kumar as they wrapped up the movie. “Khushalii Kumar is a talent to watch out for” says the acclaimed actor via his social media. Both Madhavan and Khushalii have been shooting round the clock for their upcoming T-Series film. While everyone is aware the versatility Aparshakti brings on the screen and Madhavan being this powerhouse of talent, Khushalii’s acting skills will surely be seen in the film as well.

Delighted about the wrap up, Khushalii says, "It’s a very emotional day for me, the journey that began a year back for me finally came to its blissful finale. Had an enjoyable experience shooting with Kookie and working with Madhavan, Aparshkati and Darshan."

Aparshakti adds, “It has been a thriller of a ride with the best shooting experience with amazing talent around, it was a pleasure collaborating with the super talented R. Madhavan and Khushalii Kumar. Kudos to Kookie Gulati for handling the subject with so much conviction”

*Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present a T-Series Films production. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma. The movie is directed by Kookie Gulati*

Tags
R Madhavan Aparshakti Khurana Khushalii Kumar
Related news
News | 12 Jun 2021

Aparshakti Khurana releases Asees Kaur's new song 'Aaya jado da'

MUMBAI: Aparshakti Khurana features in the music video of Asees Kaur's new song "Aaya jado da" along with Parul Gulati. Aparshakti released the song on Instagram on Friday.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2020

Aparshakti happy to be a part of quirky song 'Ghanta'

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana features in a quirky new music video that marks the singing debut of Jackky Bhagnani.Titled "Ghanta", the song has been composed by Vayu.

read more
News | 29 Jul 2020

A 'Ghanta' that'll ring in the hearts by Jjust Music

MUMBAI: After a string of hit songs, Jjust Music’s new offering, Ghanta, releases on July 29. It’s a fun track, which depicts the life of millennials, especially guys who feel that at some time in their lives, they are being bashed from all sides.

read more
News | 09 Jul 2020

King Kaazi's new song supports ban of Chinese goods

MUMBAI: Singer King Kaazi has come up with a song titled "Made in China", in support of the demand to ban Chinese goods in India.In the track, Kaazi says China products sold in Delhi's famous shopping hubs such as Khan Market and Chandni Chowk are fake and non-durable.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2020

31 of India's biggest artists celebrate unity in diversity with #MusicThatMakesMe initiative

MUMBAI: #MusicThatMadeMe, an artist-led unit that is centered around paying homage to the music, the musicians and the stories that made them who they are. Sony Music India along with 31 Artists ring in the biggest celebration of Unity in Diversity.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Fears vaccine certification extension will sound death Knell for hospitality sector

MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more

News
Keeping alive the spirit of Children’s Day, Kids Are In For ‘Screen-free’ Music, Rhymes, Stories & Podcasts By Gaana!

MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more

News
The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 6th largest Society by revenues in Asia-Pacific region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more

News
Siddhant Chaturvedi is all praises for Moj creator Himanshu Shrivastav

MUMBAI: It is always nice to be appreciated…but what happens when Bollywood’s next big thing saysread more

News
Songdew in Partnership with HT Media Ltd. Unveils the Most Comprehensive Artist Management Programme - SURGE

MUMBAI: Songdew in partnership with HT Media Ltd.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Dr. Harsh Vardhan’s 'Under The Weather' rescued him during pandemic

MUMBAI: Singer-Dr. Harsh Vardhan dropped his latest song “Under The Weather” Which came to him at the time when he wasn’t really at the best of my...read more

2
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's 'I Bet You Think About Me' music video starring Miles Teller is out

MUMBAI: The red scarf is back. Taylor Swift just dropped the music video for her newly released track, "I Bet You Think About Me" featuring Chris...read more

3
Dave Gahan has 'impostor syndrome'

MUMBAI: Lead singer of the electronic band Depeche Mode Dave Gahan has just released his new covers album with Soulsavers called 'Impostor', and has...read more

4
Double delight for GV Prakash as 'Bachelor' gets release date, 'Jail' gets U/A,

MUMBAI: Music director and actor G.V. Prakash has every reason to smile for it looks like two of his eagerly-awaited films will release shortly. On...read more

5
Glimpse of Gulzar's upcoming song 'Dole Ladle' is out now on VYRL Haryanvi

MUMBAI: VYRL Haryanvi is all set to release their third song, ‘Dole Laadle’ by the superstar GulzaarChannawala on the 18th of November. The power-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games