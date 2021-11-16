Glimpse of Gulzar's upcoming song 'Dole Ladle' is out now on VYRL Haryanvi

MUMBAI: VYRL Haryanvi is all set to release their third song, ‘Dole Laadle’ by the superstar GulzaarChannawala on the 18th of November. The power-packed teaser of this song dropped today on VYRL Haryanvi’s YouTube channel which is sung, composed, and written by Gulzaarhimself in his inimitable style.
Gulzaar Channiwala is a young multi-talented Haryanvi superstar with fan following in millions. He is best known for his popular songs Filter Shot, Desi Bill Gates, Kasoote, Middle Class, Dada Pota and the latest one Chain sone Ki to name a few. His upcoming song ‘Dole Laadle’ would be his first song under VYRL Haryanvi label.
VYRL Haryanvi has been curating unmatched native superhitsongs right since its inception, Zikr Tera by Sumit Goswami and Dilli Sheher by Renuka Panwar being two such gems.
“I have enjoyed working with VYRL Haryanvi to the fullest as they have given me a free hand in my creativity and believed in my vison that I had for Dole Laadle. I am so happy to see everyone loving the teaser and I can’t wait to bring the song to you on 18th Nov”, says Gulzaar, the whole and soul of this song.
Replete with crisp and catchy lyrics and fuelled with an action-packed video, this song depicts how one doesn’t just need physical strength to fight but COURAGE!
VYRL Haryanvi will soon release more details on the song, please stay tuned for latest updates on:
VYRL Haryanvi’s YouTube Page-
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCViPmftRQIxoaVmlAfPTgdQ
VYRL Haryanvi’s Official Instagram Handle-
https://www.instagram.com/vyrlharyanvi/?hl=en
Artist Profile- GulzaarChanniwala- https://www.instagram.com/gulzaarchhaniwala/
MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more
MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more
MUMBAI: It is always nice to be appreciated…but what happens when Bollywood’s next big thing saysread more
MUMBAI: Songdew in partnership with HT Media Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Singer-Dr. Harsh Vardhan dropped his latest song “Under The Weather” Which came to him at the time when he wasn’t really at the best of my...read more
MUMBAI: R. Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar and Aparshakti Khurana wrapped the shoot of Kookie Gulati’s Dhokha round D corner produced by T-Series. The film...read more
MUMBAI: The red scarf is back. Taylor Swift just dropped the music video for her newly released track, "I Bet You Think About Me" featuring Chris...read more
MUMBAI: Lead singer of the electronic band Depeche Mode Dave Gahan has just released his new covers album with Soulsavers called 'Impostor', and has...read more
MUMBAI: Music director and actor G.V. Prakash has every reason to smile for it looks like two of his eagerly-awaited films will release shortly. On...read more