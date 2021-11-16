Glimpse of Gulzar's upcoming song 'Dole Ladle' is out now on VYRL Haryanvi

MUMBAI: VYRL Haryanvi is all set to release their third song, ‘Dole Laadle’ by the superstar GulzaarChannawala on the 18th of November. The power-packed teaser of this song dropped today on VYRL Haryanvi’s YouTube channel which is sung, composed, and written by Gulzaarhimself in his inimitable style.

Gulzaar Channiwala is a young multi-talented Haryanvi superstar with fan following in millions. He is best known for his popular songs Filter Shot, Desi Bill Gates, Kasoote, Middle Class, Dada Pota and the latest one Chain sone Ki to name a few. His upcoming song ‘Dole Laadle’ would be his first song under VYRL Haryanvi label.

VYRL Haryanvi has been curating unmatched native superhitsongs right since its inception, Zikr Tera by Sumit Goswami and Dilli Sheher by Renuka Panwar being two such gems.

“I have enjoyed working with VYRL Haryanvi to the fullest as they have given me a free hand in my creativity and believed in my vison that I had for Dole Laadle. I am so happy to see everyone loving the teaser and I can’t wait to bring the song to you on 18th Nov”, says Gulzaar, the whole and soul of this song.

Replete with crisp and catchy lyrics and fuelled with an action-packed video, this song depicts how one doesn’t just need physical strength to fight but COURAGE!

