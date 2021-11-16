'Ee Raathale' song from 'Radhe Shyam' features surreal imagery

MUMBAI: 'Ee Raathale', the much-anticipated first single from 'Radhe Shyam', was released on Monday.
The song is set to tune by Justin Prabhakaran. It is penned by a different lyricist in each language – Krishna Kanth (Telugu), Karky (Tamil), Dhananjay Ranjan (Kannada), and Joe Paul (Malayalam). The Hindi version of the song is to be out soon, sources suggest.
A lyrical video features animated visuals based on Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's love story, which has caught the attention of all. A pink car crashes into the water, as the pair travel through the universe, things like the first aid kits, stethoscopes splatter in the water, while the focus shifts to a beautiful red rose, denoting their lovely bond.
The lyrics reveal the context of two lovers and whether it's written in their destiny to meet. The song hints at the crux of the movie, as the lines decode that fate of the lovers playing hide and seek with their destiny.
Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas Uppalapati plays Vikram the palmist in 'Radhe Shyam'. Billed to be an epic love story, Pooja Hegde appears in the female lead role, while Sachin Khadekar, Bhagyashree, and Kunaal Roy Kapoor are in significant roles.
(Source: IANS)
