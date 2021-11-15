For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Nov 2021 15:13 |  By RnMTeam

See Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's cute 'Bestie' moment

MUMBAI: On Saturday, Taylor Swift was backstage at Saturday Night Live when it seems like she was joined by long time friend, Selena Gomez. Swift was the musical guest this weekend, where she performed the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” but it was the seven-second long TikTok of her with Gomez in the green room that seems to have stolen the show.

In the clip, Swift lip synchs to popular sound “Oh no my bestie is a bad b” by Luke Franchina. It starts with Swift mouthing the words, “Oh no! My bestie! Is a bad b-tch!” into the camera. She then pans to Gomez sitting next to her on the couch, who “tee-hees” along with the laughter on the sound's track. It's already been viewed over 38 million times.

This week, while being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Swift brought up her friend as she and the host were playing the show’s “Box of Lies” game. The game involves describing an item to the listener, who then guesses if it's really inside the box or not. Swift described a DVD of Wizards of Waverly Place, a show Gomez starred in on the Disney Channel. It turned out, she was making it up, and there was no DVD in the box.

“You should’ve known I was lying because I will do anything to bring up Selena Gomez. Anything!” she exclaimed.

And, of course, Gomez will show up to support Swift whenever she can, especially during such an important week. Swift just released her new album, Red (Taylor's Version), and debuted the video she wrote and directed for “All Too Well.” On Monday, the video for “I Bet You Think About Me” directed by another close friend of Swift's, Blake Lively is dropping. It's a big one.

Taylor Swift Selena Gomez SNL music
Siddhant Chaturvedi is all praises for Moj creator Himanshu Shrivastav

MUMBAI: It is always nice to be appreciated…but what happens when Bollywood’s next big thing saysread more

News
Songdew in Partnership with HT Media Ltd. Unveils the Most Comprehensive Artist Management Programme - SURGE

MUMBAI: Songdew in partnership with HT Media Ltd.read more

News
Songdew in Partnership with HT Media Ltd. Unveils the Most Comprehensive Artist Management Programme - SURGE

MUMBAI: HT Media Ltd.read more

News
Koinage Records launched ‘Selekt by Koinage’, a new label to build an Indie music community

MUMBAI: Koinage Records launched Selekt by Koinage, a new music label to promote new and emergingread more

News
Did you know that YouTube's ads business is now bigger than the entire global record business

MUMBAI: MBW’s Stat Of The Week is a series in which we single out a data point that deserves the read more

