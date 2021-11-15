For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Nov 2021 15:13 |  By RnMTeam

See Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez‘s cute 'Bestie' moment

MUMBAI: On Saturday, Taylor Swift was backstage at Saturday Night Live when it seems like she was joined by long time friend, Selena Gomez. Swift was the musical guest this weekend, where she performed the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” but it was the seven-second long TikTok of her with Gomez in the green room that seems to have stolen the show.

In the clip, Swift lip synchs to popular sound “Oh no my bestie is a bad b” by Luke Franchina. It starts with Swift mouthing the words, “Oh no! My bestie! Is a bad b-tch!” into the camera. She then pans to Gomez sitting next to her on the couch, who “tee-hees” along with the laughter on the sound's track. It's already been viewed over 38 million times.

This week, while being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Swift brought up her friend as she and the host were playing the show’s “Box of Lies” game. The game involves describing an item to the listener, who then guesses if it's really inside the box or not. Swift described a DVD of Wizards of Waverly Place, a show Gomez starred in on the Disney Channel. It turned out, she was making it up, and there was no DVD in the box.

“You should’ve known I was lying because I will do anything to bring up Selena Gomez. Anything!” she exclaimed.

And, of course, Gomez will show up to support Swift whenever she can, especially during such an important week. Swift just released her new album, Red (Taylor's Version), and debuted the video she wrote and directed for “All Too Well.” On Monday, the video for “I Bet You Think About Me” directed by another close friend of Swift's, Blake Lively is dropping. It's a big one.

Tags
Taylor Swift Selena Gomez SNL music
Related news
News | 15 Nov 2021

The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 6th largest Society by revenues in Asia-Pacific region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composers, lyricists, and publishers, creates a new benchmark, by distributing royalty amounting to Rs. 325Crs in the past two years. The last two years have been challenging across various sectors.

read more
News | 15 Nov 2021

Taylor Swift perform 10 minutes of ‘All Too Well’ at SNL

MUMBAI: Only one day after the release of the film she wrote and directed for her 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” Taylor Swift sang the full song as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

read more
News | 15 Nov 2021

Jonita Gandhi on how she put together 'Chal Koi Na' song

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi recently released her Punjabi single titled 'Chal Koi Na' which marks her first solo outing in the urban Punjabi space. Shot in the picturesque locales of Hawaii, the song showcases Jonita as the force of nature while harping on the theme of letting go.

read more
News | 15 Nov 2021

Mohanlal's best wishes to Yesudas for 60 years as playback singer

MUMBAI: Scores of music fans, including Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, greeted and wished one of India's most enduring talents, K.J. Yesudas, on Sunday, on the occasion of the latter completing 60 celebrated years as a playback singer.

read more
News | 15 Nov 2021

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively working on another music video

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is continuing her cinematic era with a video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault].” The song, featuring vocals from Chris Stapleton, is one of the Vault songs that didn’t make the original Red cut in 2012.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Songdew in Partnership with HT Media Ltd. Unveils the Most Comprehensive Artist Management Programme - SURGE

MUMBAI: Songdew in partnership with HT Media Ltd.read more

News
Songdew in Partnership with HT Media Ltd. Unveils the Most Comprehensive Artist Management Programme - SURGE

MUMBAI: HT Media Ltd.read more

News
Koinage Records launched ‘Selekt by Koinage’, a new label to build an Indie music community

MUMBAI: Koinage Records launched Selekt by Koinage, a new music label to promote new and emergingread more

News
Did you know that YouTube's ads business is now bigger than the entire global record business

MUMBAI: MBW’s Stat Of The Week is a series in which we single out a data point that deserves the read more

News
Chingari clicks a deal with KLiKK; strengthens its Bengali content base

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s popular short-video sharing platform today announced that it is collaboread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Taylor Swift perform 10 minutes of ‘All Too Well’ at SNL

MUMBAI: Only one day after the release of the film she wrote and directed for her 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” Taylor Swift sang the full...read more

2
The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 6th largest Society by revenues in Asia-Pacific region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composers, lyricists, and publishers, creates a new...read more

3
Mohanlal's best wishes to Yesudas for 60 years as playback singer

MUMBAI: Scores of music fans, including Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, greeted and wished one of India's most enduring talents, K.J. Yesudas, on...read more

4
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively working on another music video

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is continuing her cinematic era with a video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault].” The song,...read more

5
Chann Mahiya Ve: New soulful romantic song featuring Jasmin Bhasin and Ishaan Khan is about ‘Forever Love'

MUMBAI: “Chann Mahiya Ve”, featuring actress Jasmin Bhasin and singer Ishaan Khan music video has released on BLive Music. “When you fall in love,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games