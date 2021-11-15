For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Nov 2021 18:30 |  By RnMTeam

Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi unravels Mumbai's underworld era on Spotify Original, Gangistan

MUMBAI: Inspired by Mumbai’s underworld, gritty gang culture, and infamous crime syndicates from the 1960s and beyond, Spotify has announced a new Original podcast, Gangistan. Featuring actors Pratik Gandhi, Saiyami Kher, and Dayashankar Pandey, the fictional Hindi podcast tells the sweeping fictional story of the city’s underbelly, based on acclaimed crime journalist Aashu Patel’s true reports.

The 48-episode fictional crime thriller, produced by OfSpin Media Friends, centres around a no-nonsense journalist (Pratik Gandhi, who plays Aashu Patel) committed to unraveling the dark web of Mumbai’s crime through two most unusual sources - an encounter cop (Saiyami Kher) and the ghost of a small-time goon (Dayashankar Pandey). As the episodes progress, the podcast reveals dire incidents and stories from both the underworld as well as the police’s perspective, involving the city’s most notorious gangs, absorbing listeners in a twisted yet fascinating storyline of gang wars, rivalry, bloodshed, politics, the common man, sex, romance and betrayal.

“Playing the role of Aashu, and immersing myself in complex emotions and intriguing situations was a treat. I was able to naturally relate with the protagonist’s ambition and thoroughly enjoyed the challenge of having to use only my voice to perform the role. Podcasts have an amazing, intimate ability that redefines how we tell stories today, and I am certain I’ll end up doing more of these”, said Pratik Gandhi.

According to Unni Nambudripad, Executive Producer – Podcasts, Spotify India, “There are so many thrilling stories around the ‘Mumbai Underworld’, and we wanted to make a gripping podcast that is based on many such real life incidents. We're excited to have actors like Pratik Gandhi, Saiyami Kher, and Dayashankar Pandey give life to these roles through their gripping performances and eager for listeners to come back for more mystery, drama and history on this podcast, week after week.”

For journalist Aashu Patel, podcasts feel close to his heart. “I’ve watched movies on Mumbai crime, dons, and the underworld, but audio has an appeal similar to that of the power of the pen, in the sense that it’s left to the audience’s imagination to picturise the story. As Gangistan’s director Siddhanta Pinto likes to say, we are finally scratching the surface of the power of audio with this show. Writing Gangistan with Heer Khant brought back so many memories from my journalism days. It is truly a grand story, over a grand timeline of several decades, straddling both fiction and non-fiction. This has never been done before in the Audio space.”, he said.

The launch of Gangistan adds to Spotify’s recent actor-led podcasts, including Virus 2062 and ACP Gautam. You can stream and download Gangistan for free on Spotify. Click here.

Tags
Pratik Gandhi music Songs
Related news
News | 15 Nov 2021

Abha Hanjura spills beans on her musical journey as 'The Artist of the Week' in 'The Blue Mic'

MUMBAI: Abha Hanjura is one of the most celebrated folk singers in the music industry. Her folklore ‘Duma Dum Mast Qalandar’ with Sufistication rules the hearts of many even today. As the latest guest at BIG FM’s ‘The Blue Mic’, the singer spills beans on her musical journey and much more.

read more
News | 15 Nov 2021

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal set the temperature soaring with their new song "Meri Zindagi Mein" on Tips Music

MUMBAI: Both Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are ardent social media users, always keeping their fans and followers engaged with photos and videos from their personal and professional lives.

read more
News | 15 Nov 2021

The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 6th largest Society by revenues in Asia-Pacific region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composers, lyricists, and publishers, creates a new benchmark, by distributing royalty amounting to Rs. 325Crs in the past two years. The last two years have been challenging across various sectors.

read more
News | 15 Nov 2021

See Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's cute 'Bestie' moment

MUMBAI: On Saturday, Taylor Swift was backstage at Saturday Night Live when it seems like she was joined by long time friend, Selena Gomez.

read more
News | 15 Nov 2021

Jonita Gandhi on how she put together 'Chal Koi Na' song

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi recently released her Punjabi single titled 'Chal Koi Na' which marks her first solo outing in the urban Punjabi space. Shot in the picturesque locales of Hawaii, the song showcases Jonita as the force of nature while harping on the theme of letting go.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Siddhant Chaturvedi is all praises for Moj creator Himanshu Shrivastav

MUMBAI: It is always nice to be appreciated…but what happens when Bollywood’s next big thing saysread more

News
Songdew in Partnership with HT Media Ltd. Unveils the Most Comprehensive Artist Management Programme - SURGE

MUMBAI: Songdew in partnership with HT Media Ltd.read more

News
Songdew in Partnership with HT Media Ltd. Unveils the Most Comprehensive Artist Management Programme - SURGE

MUMBAI: HT Media Ltd.read more

News
Koinage Records launched ‘Selekt by Koinage’, a new label to build an Indie music community

MUMBAI: Koinage Records launched Selekt by Koinage, a new music label to promote new and emergingread more

News
Did you know that YouTube's ads business is now bigger than the entire global record business

MUMBAI: MBW’s Stat Of The Week is a series in which we single out a data point that deserves the read more

top# 5 articles

1
Abha Hanjura spills beans on her musical journey as 'The Artist of the Week' in 'The Blue Mic'

MUMBAI: Abha Hanjura is one of the most celebrated folk singers in the music industry. Her folklore ‘Duma Dum Mast Qalandar’ with Sufistication rules...read more

2
See Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's cute 'Bestie' moment

MUMBAI: On Saturday, Taylor Swift was backstage at Saturday Night Live when it seems like she was joined by long time friend, Selena Gomez. Swift was...read more

3
'Very happy that young generation is taking interest in devotional music' says Padmashri Anuradha Paudwal about her new bhajan with NSRA Madhav Digital Records

MUMBAI: This year on Ganesh Chaturthi, NSRA Madhav Digital Records had launched their first song ‘Ganpati Bappa Moriya Bhajan’ and since it's release...read more

4
Astroworld disaster: 9-yr-old boy dies from injuries, death toll reaches 10

MUMBAI: A nine-year-old boy from Dallas, who had been on life support after being injured at rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, has died. He...read more

5
Mohanlal's best wishes to Yesudas for 60 years as playback singer

MUMBAI: Scores of music fans, including Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, greeted and wished one of India's most enduring talents, K.J. Yesudas, on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games