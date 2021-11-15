For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Nov 2021 18:34 |  By RnMTeam

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal set the temperature soaring with their new song "Meri Zindagi Mein" on Tips Music

MUMBAI: Both Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are ardent social media users, always keeping their fans and followers engaged with photos and videos from their personal and professional lives. Recently, both Anushka and Aditya shared a video of their recent collaboration for a sizzling hot number “Meri Zindagi Mein” for Tips Music on their Instagram handles and the fans since then have bombarded the two with compliments and anticipation for the official launch of the song.

A lot of energy and vivaciousness epitomises the song featuring them who have gone an extra mile to acquire the perfect dance moves. Anushka is looking as sizzling as one would expect her to, with her dance moves perfectly complementing her good looks. Aditya however is looking like a delicious snack.

Kumar Taurani says “I am glad that we are releasing their song , where Anushka is an integral part of Tips, It was great working with both of them, we brought the zeal of their real life romance on screen through this video.“

Anushka Ranjan says " I couldn't have been happier to be working with Tips. It's the first time we have collaborated for something. Though I have got into a long relationship with them workwise, I am really really happy this company is family, It has always been and Kumar ji has been beyond and above amazing to me"

Aditya Seal says "Meri Zindagi Mein Sirf Tum hi tum ho, I've had a lot of fun doing this song . It was there by Tips and it's my first time I am associated with them and I couldn't be happier. They make me feel like family. They treat everybody so well and I am not talking about people who are working for Tips and talking about even their owners talking about ramesh ji and talking about Kumar Ji they make me feel family and I couldn't be happier to be associated with them and this song is turned out to be so beautiful visually and it's so good to hear also and it's exactly crossed my Expectations I knew I was listening to renew it can be a great track for with the visuals coming on I think it's just gotten better and better and cannot be happy about this"

Their on-screen pairing lit up the screens!

