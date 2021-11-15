Abha Hanjura spills beans on her musical journey as 'The Artist of the Week' in 'The Blue Mic'

MUMBAI: Abha Hanjura is one of the most celebrated folk singers in the music industry. Her folklore ‘Duma Dum Mast Qalandar’ with Sufistication rules the hearts of many even today. As the latest guest at BIG FM’s ‘The Blue Mic’, the singer spills beans on her musical journey and much more.
Talking about many subjects, Abha gives advice from her own learnings to the upcoming artists and her take on the indie artists. She also throws light on how her musical journey started and her future plans. As an independent artist herself, she talks about what kind of preparations she does before recording a new song.
In the show, she also engages with the listeners by sharing her life mantra and her inspirations. Adding on, she also mentions that one singer she would love to collaborate with in the future.
The Blue Mic – An Initiative by BIG FM and Hungama Artist Aloud is the perfect platform to explore new music and enjoy your favourite artists & bands! It witnesses the best of diverse singing talents coming together on a common platform to reach out to their ever-growing fan-base. Tune in to the show every Monday - Friday from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm and listen to your favorite artist!
