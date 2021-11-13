For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Nov 2021 13:39 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ is finally out

MUMBAI: Red (Taylor's Version) is finally here, and I think Taylor Swift said it best (OK, sang it best) with the words, "There we are again in the middle of the night, we're dancing 'round the kitchen in the refrigerator light."

Dancing is exactly what we're doing now that Swift has released her recorded version of her 2012 album with a 10 minute version of fan favourite "All Too Well" — a timeless anthem for the brokenhearted. Many have noted that Swift's extended version of the single from Red appears to sort of almost maybe confirm rumours that the song is about her breakup with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Irrespective of the source of the heartbreak, Taylor's new version of the song from her iconic album Red will make you want to dump your current partner just so you can feel - like, REALLY feel – the anguish and pain. There'll also be a short film out tomorrow to go with the new song directed by Swift and starring Stranger Things' Sadie Sink.

Luckily, so you can really lean into the new additions to the song, Swift released a lyric video for the 10-minute version, so you can enjoy such brutal lyrics as: "They say all's well that ends well but I'm in a new hell / Every time you double cross my mind / You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die."

And, "I was never good at telling jokes but the punch line goes / I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age."

