Switch out WFH for PFH with record making global chart-topper Vineet’s latest single for the party season

MUMBAI: Eleven months, 9 singles, 8 genres, 8 number 1 hits on global radio and a new benchmark for Indian English language artists. That’s most of 2021 for the multi ‘Grammy Submitted’ artist Vineet Singh Hukmani. The veteran radio professional & global-chart topping singer-songwriter has now released his 9th & last single of the year, a latino flavoured PFH (Party From Home) track, with a much needed reminder to party safely.

Vamos Todos! Straight from the studio of the ‘First Artist in the world to secure 8 no.1 singles on European Indie Music Charts’ comes this groovy latino party number ‘PFH. Party From Home’. While the track will surely make for a good addition to your party playlists, it also reminds the listener to switch gears from WFH (Work From Home) to PFH while being mindful of your safety, something a home affair with close ones, almost guarantees.

An English party song with Spanish latino flavour, PFH is now out on global radio platforms along with leading streaming platforms. A spontaneous party at home, when friends suddenly land up, is the best kind of party. If you have good music, good food and very good friends — the best party place on the planet is your own home without the anxiety of being exposed to strangers in public places when letting your hair down! “Why …must I leave ma’ place…, When we got this space… Amo el fiesta (en mi) casa – My home is where I party, Amo el ritmo (en mi) casa – Come join ma’ home party…,” sings the global radio chart-topper in English and Spanish.

The track has been designed by the artist keeping in mind the party season that kicks off during this time of the year and the fact that people are eager to party like never before with the stress of the pandemic fizzling out. The genre is English Latino inspired by the likes of J Balvin & Nicky Jam. The Latino party dance beat is amped to ensure it gets people grooving right at home. The lyrics have Spanish sprinkled to give it the right flavour but the song is largely in English and can be understood by one and all. The synth hook with which the song begins, eggs on the listener to get up and groove. The bass is punchy and rhythmic as is expected in this genre. The song gains energy as it proceeds to a small but impactful latino rap portion.

Recounting his experience on working on his first ever English-Spanish number, Vineet says, “It was fun to learn Spanish/latino diction and nuances for this one, not to mention the genre. I had a party for a few close friends at home when it struck me... the real party is always in one's heart and that's all you need.”

Just recently, Vineet made history as the ‘First artist in the world to have 8 number 1 singles on the European Top 100 Charts in 2021’.The genre-agnostic artist has not only been receiving decent airplay on global radio platforms but has also proven his mettle by securing top slots across different regions and genre charts — from pop and indie, to rock, funk & hip-hop. Vineet is the first Asian/Indian to achieve a series of accomplishments on global charts in 2021, among the other achievements that his releases have brought him recently. In addition to this Vineet is also a multi Grammy Submitted artist now with 3 of his tracks making it to the ballots this year.

The radio veteran who is regularly breaking barriers as an English language artist from India - has released a total of 9 singles this year including his latest party number PFH. Party From Home on November 11th, 2021. Like all of Vineet’s tracks, PFH also carries the artist’s signature stamp of optimism as the song speaks of partying smartly and safely.