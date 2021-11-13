Paris Hilton's wedding to Carter Reum was a fairytale

MUMBAI: It's a wedding celebration most brides could only dream of.
On Nov. 11, Paris Hilton married Carter Reum during a star-studded ceremony in a private estate in Bel Air, Calif.
"I finally got to kiss my Prince and begin the happily ever after I've been dreaming of since I was a little girl," Paris wrote in a blog post the morning after. "It was a true fairytale wedding."
For the ceremony, Paris chose a classic embroidered Oscar de La Renta dress before having several outfit changes throughout the night. Her glam team was comprised of Eduardo Ponce for hair and Steven Tabimba for makeup.
"The overall inspiration for Paris' wedding day was ‘timeless beauty,'" Eduardo, who used UNITE products on the bride, exclusively shared with E! News. "We wanted Paris to look fresh and chic. The dress is such a masterpiece that we didn't want to overdo the glam. We kept it clean and simple."
Paris' bridesmaids, including sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild who had her glam done by Katrina Guevara, wore pink gowns by Alice & Olivia. And not to be outdone, the men dressed to impress with Carter wearing a Zegna tux and the groomsmen sporting tuxes from Nigel Curtiss.
