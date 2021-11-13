For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 Nov 2021 18:21 |  By RnMTeam

Adele reveals the real story behind 'Hello'

MUMBAI: Hello... It's Adele. Six years after the release of her chart-topping single, the 33-year-old singer is ready to share the meaning behind "Hello."

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, fans got their first glimpse of the star ahead of her upcoming CBS special Adele One Night Only. In a rare interview with Oprah Winfrey in her rose garden, Adele could be seen relaxing in a chair in a white suit as she explained her mindset while creating the deeply personal track.

"The song, to me, was the beginning of me trying to find myself. And I hadn't figured out yet what it was that I had to do for that," she said. "When I wrote it, it was a real ode to like, little me, older me, all of these things. It's just a song about, like, I'm still here."

Raising her hand in the air, she sang out, "Hi! I'm still here. I still exist in every aspect of my life."

The prime time special, which airs on Sunday, Nov. 14, on CBS and Paramount+, will feature an in-depth interview with Oprah about the past six years of the singer's life, including her divorce, weight loss and new album, 30, which will be released on Friday, Nov. 19.

It will also include a pre-taped performance that was filmed in Los Angeles' Griffith Observatory. The stunning concert—which saw multiple celebs in attendance including James Corden, Gabrielle Union and Lizzo—will premiere four new songs from Adele's upcoming album, including her latest single "Easy On Me," as well as past hits like "Hello," which is set to be the opening number of the night.

According to Adele, picking "Hello" as the first song in the set list just made sense. "I think I'm always going to have to start with 'Hello.' Be a bit weird if it was like, halfway through a set," Adele joked, causing Oprah to laugh. "So yeah, I'm starting with it."

However, revisiting the song six years after its release also carries its own poignancy for the singer. "The show's the first time that I'm singing ["Hello"] from where I am now, which I think is great," she added.

When Oprah revealed that the track's sepia-toned video had been watched nearly three billion times online since its release in 2015, she appeared shocked and her eyes lit up.
"Three billion?" She questioned. "Oh, I didn't know that! Billion? That's insane."

Tags
Adele song Hello music
Related news
News | 13 Nov 2021

Taylor Swift haven't thought about anyone who might think Red (Taylor's Version) are about them

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift delivered a magical comment that just might make a few people from her past feel a bit miserable.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2021

Britney Spears speaks out after conservatorship termination

MUMBAI: Following the most pivotal court date in her conservatorship saga, which officially ended 13 years of restrictions and monitoring, pop star Britney Spears is speaking out and rejoicing.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2021

Paris Hilton's wedding to Carter Reum was a fairytale

MUMBAI: It's a wedding celebration most brides could only dream of. On Nov. 11, Paris Hilton married Carter Reum during a star-studded ceremony in a private estate in Bel Air, Calif.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2021

Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ is finally out

MUMBAI: Red (Taylor's Version) is finally here, and I think Taylor Swift said it best (OK, sang it best) with the words, "There we are again in the middle of the night, we're dancing 'round the kitchen in the refrigerator light."

read more
News | 13 Nov 2021

Switch out WFH for PFH with record making global chart-topper Vineet’s latest single for the party season

MUMBAI: Eleven months, 9 singles, 8 genres, 8 number 1 hits on global radio and a new benchmark for Indian English language artists. That’s most of 2021 for the multi ‘Grammy Submitted’ artist Vineet Singh Hukmani.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Songdew in Partnership with HT Media Ltd. Unveils the Most Comprehensive Artist Management Programme - SURGE

MUMBAI: Songdew in partnership with HT Media Ltd.read more

News
Songdew in Partnership with HT Media Ltd. Unveils the Most Comprehensive Artist Management Programme - SURGE

MUMBAI: HT Media Ltd.read more

News
Koinage Records launched ‘Selekt by Koinage’, a new label to build an Indie music community

MUMBAI: Koinage Records launched Selekt by Koinage, a new music label to promote new and emergingread more

News
Did you know that YouTube's ads business is now bigger than the entire global record business

MUMBAI: MBW’s Stat Of The Week is a series in which we single out a data point that deserves the read more

News
Chingari clicks a deal with KLiKK; strengthens its Bengali content base

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s popular short-video sharing platform today announced that it is collaboread more

top# 5 articles

1
Switch out WFH for PFH with record making global chart-topper Vineet’s latest single for the party season

MUMBAI: Eleven months, 9 singles, 8 genres, 8 number 1 hits on global radio and a new benchmark for Indian English language artists. That’s most of...read more

2
"The recording for Pagh Ghungroo Baje went on for three days in Mehboob studio" reveals Bappi Da on the sets of Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

MUMBAI: With a rich legacy of over 25 years, Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been successful in discovering some truly invaluable gems of the music...read more

3
9X Media launches ‘Loppipops’ a kids learning YouTube Channel presented by super-loved duo Bade & Chote!

MUMBAI: India’s largest music television network 9X Media, is all set to welcome you to the delicious candy land of ‘Loppipops’ where learning and...read more

4
Rapper Raftaar And Sensational Diva Surbhi Jyoti Inaugurate The Party Season with a Dance Banger ‘Ghana Kasoota’

11th November 2021 - One of the most respected names from the Indian hip-hop fraternity, Dilin Nair a.k.a. Raftaar gave his fans a treat by dropping...read more

5
Grammy nominee, singer Shilpa Rao and music director Pritam reunite for a new festive dance number from Tadap movie

MUMBAI: The successful Jodi of composer-singer Pritam and Shilpa Rao is back together for a wedding dance number from the upcoming movie 'Tadap'...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games