Adele reveals the real story behind 'Hello'

MUMBAI: Hello... It's Adele. Six years after the release of her chart-topping single, the 33-year-old singer is ready to share the meaning behind "Hello."
On Wednesday, Nov. 10, fans got their first glimpse of the star ahead of her upcoming CBS special Adele One Night Only. In a rare interview with Oprah Winfrey in her rose garden, Adele could be seen relaxing in a chair in a white suit as she explained her mindset while creating the deeply personal track.
"The song, to me, was the beginning of me trying to find myself. And I hadn't figured out yet what it was that I had to do for that," she said. "When I wrote it, it was a real ode to like, little me, older me, all of these things. It's just a song about, like, I'm still here."
Raising her hand in the air, she sang out, "Hi! I'm still here. I still exist in every aspect of my life."
The prime time special, which airs on Sunday, Nov. 14, on CBS and Paramount+, will feature an in-depth interview with Oprah about the past six years of the singer's life, including her divorce, weight loss and new album, 30, which will be released on Friday, Nov. 19.
It will also include a pre-taped performance that was filmed in Los Angeles' Griffith Observatory. The stunning concert—which saw multiple celebs in attendance including James Corden, Gabrielle Union and Lizzo—will premiere four new songs from Adele's upcoming album, including her latest single "Easy On Me," as well as past hits like "Hello," which is set to be the opening number of the night.
According to Adele, picking "Hello" as the first song in the set list just made sense. "I think I'm always going to have to start with 'Hello.' Be a bit weird if it was like, halfway through a set," Adele joked, causing Oprah to laugh. "So yeah, I'm starting with it."
However, revisiting the song six years after its release also carries its own poignancy for the singer. "The show's the first time that I'm singing ["Hello"] from where I am now, which I think is great," she added.
When Oprah revealed that the track's sepia-toned video had been watched nearly three billion times online since its release in 2015, she appeared shocked and her eyes lit up.
"Three billion?" She questioned. "Oh, I didn't know that! Billion? That's insane."
MUMBAI: Songdew in partnership with HT Media Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: HT Media Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Koinage Records launched Selekt by Koinage, a new music label to promote new and emergingread more
MUMBAI: MBW’s Stat Of The Week is a series in which we single out a data point that deserves the read more
MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s popular short-video sharing platform today announced that it is collaboread more
MUMBAI: Eleven months, 9 singles, 8 genres, 8 number 1 hits on global radio and a new benchmark for Indian English language artists. That’s most of...read more
MUMBAI: With a rich legacy of over 25 years, Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been successful in discovering some truly invaluable gems of the music...read more
MUMBAI: India’s largest music television network 9X Media, is all set to welcome you to the delicious candy land of ‘Loppipops’ where learning and...read more
11th November 2021 - One of the most respected names from the Indian hip-hop fraternity, Dilin Nair a.k.a. Raftaar gave his fans a treat by dropping...read more
MUMBAI: The successful Jodi of composer-singer Pritam and Shilpa Rao is back together for a wedding dance number from the upcoming movie 'Tadap'...read more