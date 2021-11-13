9X Media launches ‘Loppipops’ a kids learning YouTube Channel presented by super-loved duo Bade & Chote!

MUMBAI: India’s largest music television network 9X Media, is all set to welcome you to the delicious candy land of ‘Loppipops’ where learning and music come together. Starting 14th November, ‘Loppipops’ Kids learning Channel will be available on YouTube. The Channel will showcase specially designed & curated playlist of kids’ rhymes & videos, presented by the very popular duo Bade-Chote and their gang of animated characters. Loppipops is a destination for preschoolers to learn with music!

In the colourful land of Loppipops, growing babies will learn letters, numbers, phonics; sing along songs, moral values & manners, with Bade, Chote & their friends. With preschoolers watching Loppipops, their parents and caregivers can be stress-free as the kids are engaged in 'child-safe' screen-time.

Commenting on the launch of Loppipops, Amar Tidke – Chief Programming Officer, 9X Media said, “We are delighted to launch Loppipops Kids learning YouTube Channel on the occasion of Children’s Day. Loppipops will captivate the interest of its young audience in a fun and memorable manner. Over the years, Bade Chote and their friends have become iconic house-hold names extending the IP into the kids space was a natural progression with the ever increasing demand for kid’s content.”

He further added, “Music is the building block of early learning and as a music network we have over the years experimented in various ways to entertain our audiences through music. The endeavour here is to entertain and make learning fun. The Loppipops gang will engage the kids in ‘Child-safe’ screen time by providing them with the right edutainment. This should be fun ride for all!”

‘Loppipops’ will ease the learning process for preschoolers through effective use of engaging audio-visual content, bringing together the best of factual knowledge and playful animation. The specially designed and curated playlist of kids rhymes & videos presented by Bade-Chote will help children in creating an emotional connection with the characters, thus boosting their powers of grasping and further building their interest in learning.

‘Loppipops’ will be widely promoted across 9X Media Network and its social media handles. The Channel will also be available across all Audio & Video streaming platforms & on YouTube.

So make learning super fun with Bade-Chote and their friends only on Loppipops Kids.