News |  12 Nov 2021 16:09 |  By RnMTeam

These are the winners of the 2021 MTV Europe Awards According to Viberate Data

MUMBAI: The 2021 MTV Europe awards are coming up and online polls for fan favorites are in full swing. Curious to see who the winners would be according strictly to online stats, the music research and analytics platform Viberate took an independent look at the data.

Focusing on four categories – “Best New”, “Best Push”, “Best Group” and “Best Artist” – and the 12-month period from 1 November 2020 to 1 November 2021, these are the nominees’ popularity stats.

Olivia Rodrigo is the most popular “New” and “Push” artist, achieving impressive and consistent growth throughout the year. Rauw Alejandro came in a close second in the “New” category with incredible fan engagement, especially on YouTube, where his videos were viewed more than 3 billion times in one year.

BTS is the most popular group according to the online numbers. Måneskin holds the title of the most popular European group in the category, placing third.

Viberate insights also show that Justin Bieber is the most popular artist, especially on Instagram, where he managed to beat even BTS in terms of new fans and engagement.

Pop is the most represented genre, with almost 60% of all nominees in these four categories being Pop artists. Out of 27 nominated artists, six hail from European countries: Maneskin (Italy), Girl in Red (Norway), Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, Griff and JC Stewart (all UK).

