For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 Nov 2021 18:23 |  By RnMTeam

Diplo, Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax drop futuristic official video for hit single 'Promises'

Dance music titans Diplo, Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax have unveiled the official video for their latest hit single ‘Promises’, out 5th November

Featuring an array of awe-inspiring CGI landscapes, the captivating official video for ‘Promises’ is a perfect match for the energy of the track. Created by Actual Objects, a studio who have previously worked with Yves Tumor and Travis Scott and were recently supported by Fact Mag, the visuals are a breathtaking exercise in virtual world building. A certified club smash, the track was dubbed Clara Amfo's ‘Hottest Record In The World’ on BBC Radio 1 has already racked up nearly 5 million Spotify streams in less than a month.

It follows the success of the trio’s first platinum-selling collaborative hit ‘Looking For Me’, a track that peaked at #4 in the UK Singles chart, spending three weeks in the ‘Top 5’, four weeks in the ‘Top 10’ and has amassed over 200 million combined streams to date.

The stunning official video for ‘Promises’ pushes the boundaries of music videos as a creative medium.

Tags
Diplo music Songs
Related news
News | 12 Nov 2021

These are the winners of the 2021 MTV Europe Awards According to Viberate Data

MUMBAI: The 2021 MTV Europe awards are coming up and online polls for fan favorites are in full swing.

read more
News | 12 Nov 2021

Bruno Mars' Hooligans unite online with Fave

MUMBAI: Fave, the new social platform where superfans can fan out to their heart’s content, is bringing Bruno Mars’ once-scattered superfans together in a big way, both online and in person.

read more
News | 12 Nov 2021

Pavel Khvaleev presents 'Paraframe Exhale'

MUMBAI: You were promised two albums from Pavel Khvaleev this autumn and two albums you now have. Having released the - by degrees - clubbier and more immediately Khvaleev-esque ‘Inhale’ in October, November 26 sees the yang to its living & breathing yin arrive.

read more
News | 12 Nov 2021

Norwegian band Norsk Rakk release music video of "Millioner av Sandkorn"

MUMBAI: Norsk Rakk is releasing Millioner av Sandkorn (Millions of Grains of Sand) as the next music video. This is especially to all the bands non Norwegian speaking fans around the globe. It’s a beautiful hand drawn text video with lyrics translated into English by Heather Fuglevik.

read more
News | 11 Nov 2021

Is 1989 Taylor’s version coming? Read below

The Grammy-winning musician recently responded to a TikTok user's interesting discovery about her upcoming short film, All Too Well. Come Friday, Nov. 12, the superstar will release a new 10-minute version of her beloved track of the same name, as well as her re-recorded Red album.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Songdew in Partnership with HT Media Ltd. Unveils the Most Comprehensive Artist Management Programme - SURGE

MUMBAI: HT Media Ltd.read more

News
Koinage Records launched ‘Selekt by Koinage’, a new label to build an Indie music community

MUMBAI: Koinage Records launched Selekt by Koinage, a new music label to promote new and emergingread more

News
Did you know that YouTube's ads business is now bigger than the entire global record business

MUMBAI: MBW’s Stat Of The Week is a series in which we single out a data point that deserves the read more

News
Chingari clicks a deal with KLiKK; strengthens its Bengali content base

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s popular short-video sharing platform today announced that it is collaboread more

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

top# 5 articles

1
Diplo, Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax drop futuristic official video for hit single 'Promises'

Dance music titans Diplo, Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax have unveiled the official video for their latest hit single ‘Promises’, out 5th November read more

2
Bruno Mars' Hooligans unite online with Fave

MUMBAI: Fave, the new social platform where superfans can fan out to their heart’s content, is bringing Bruno Mars’ once-scattered superfans together...read more

3
These are the winners of the 2021 MTV Europe Awards According to Viberate Data

MUMBAI: The 2021 MTV Europe awards are coming up and online polls for fan favorites are in full swing. Curious to see who the winners would be...read more

4
Pavel Khvaleev presents 'Paraframe Exhale'

MUMBAI: You were promised two albums from Pavel Khvaleev this autumn and two albums you now have. Having released the - by degrees - clubbier and...read more

5
Norwegian band Norsk Rakk release music video of "Millioner av Sandkorn"

MUMBAI: Norsk Rakk is releasing Millioner av Sandkorn (Millions of Grains of Sand) as the next music video. This is especially to all the bands non...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games