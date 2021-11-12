Diplo, Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax drop futuristic official video for hit single 'Promises'

Dance music titans Diplo, Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax have unveiled the official video for their latest hit single ‘Promises’, out 5th November
Featuring an array of awe-inspiring CGI landscapes, the captivating official video for ‘Promises’ is a perfect match for the energy of the track. Created by Actual Objects, a studio who have previously worked with Yves Tumor and Travis Scott and were recently supported by Fact Mag, the visuals are a breathtaking exercise in virtual world building. A certified club smash, the track was dubbed Clara Amfo's ‘Hottest Record In The World’ on BBC Radio 1 has already racked up nearly 5 million Spotify streams in less than a month.
It follows the success of the trio’s first platinum-selling collaborative hit ‘Looking For Me’, a track that peaked at #4 in the UK Singles chart, spending three weeks in the ‘Top 5’, four weeks in the ‘Top 10’ and has amassed over 200 million combined streams to date.
The stunning official video for ‘Promises’ pushes the boundaries of music videos as a creative medium.
MUMBAI: HT Media Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Koinage Records launched Selekt by Koinage, a new music label to promote new and emergingread more
MUMBAI: MBW’s Stat Of The Week is a series in which we single out a data point that deserves the read more
MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s popular short-video sharing platform today announced that it is collaboread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more
Dance music titans Diplo, Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax have unveiled the official video for their latest hit single ‘Promises’, out 5th November read more
MUMBAI: Fave, the new social platform where superfans can fan out to their heart’s content, is bringing Bruno Mars’ once-scattered superfans together...read more
MUMBAI: The 2021 MTV Europe awards are coming up and online polls for fan favorites are in full swing. Curious to see who the winners would be...read more
MUMBAI: You were promised two albums from Pavel Khvaleev this autumn and two albums you now have. Having released the - by degrees - clubbier and...read more
MUMBAI: Norsk Rakk is releasing Millioner av Sandkorn (Millions of Grains of Sand) as the next music video. This is especially to all the bands non...read more