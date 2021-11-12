Bruno Mars' Hooligans unite online with Fave

MUMBAI: Fave, the new social platform where superfans can fan out to their heart’s content, is bringing Bruno Mars’ once-scattered superfans together in a big way, both online and in person. The introduction of the Hooligans, as they’re known, is the third major fandom introduction since the platform’s launch this spring.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to now welcome the Hooligans - Bruno Mars' incredible group of loyal superfans - to Fave. Having learned so much and been so grateful for the support from the BTS ARMY and the Swifties, the Hooligans introduce another opportunity for us to create a haven for fans to connect, create, and get rewarded,” said Jacquelle Amankonah Horton, Fave’s Founder and CEO. “Through the entire process of choosing which fandom to introduce next on our path to keep refining our fan experience, Bruno and his team really stood out in their desire to give his fans a place to deeply connect and have fun together. It's going to be another fun ride!"

Fave was created to be a home for superfans, a place where they can consolidate their online fandom and, as a result, be their true selves without the noise and external judgement they face on traditional social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Since inviting the Swifties on board in the spring and the BTS ARMY in August, users have been overwhelming in their sentiment: Fave is the place they’ve been waiting for.

And now the Hooligans have their own dedicated hub on Fave, bringing together those superfans online in a home for them to immerse and engage with each other. This week, Fave provided a couple of fans with an exclusive real-world opportunity, as well. Winners of a 70’s style video contest were given the opportunity to fly out to Atlanta and attend a Silk Sonic listening party hosted by Instagram and Atlantic Records on the group’s latest album’s release day. Fans competed by uploading video clips to the site and drumming up votes and engagement.

"Our team has been impressed and excited by the vision of Fave along with what they've accomplished so far. We knew we wanted to see the Hooligans jump into the platform - and to throw in something extra for An Evening with Silk Sonic album release on November 12. We can't wait to welcome these deserving Hooligans to the listening party and much more with Fave ahead,” said Jenna Rosenburg, VP of Digital Marketing at Atlantic Records.

The Fave team is already organizing more fandom-specific events happening on the platform in the coming weeks as more and more Hooligans join the fun. To give the fans what they want, Fave worked closely with Atlantic Records to identify Bruno’s top superfans -- bringing on board Lauren, the owner of Instagram account @BrunoMarsFans, the only fan account that Bruno himself had followed, which she’s run since 2014 and has nearly 33,000 followers.

“The Fave app is now my go-to for all things fandom related! It makes connecting with your fandom fun and easy. From creating your own content, interacting with other fans, shopping fan-made merchandise, Fave has it all. I can't wait to see what other fandoms will join the app,” Lauren said.

Users of all fandoms can share concert videos and stories, partake in virtual dance contests, and work their way up Fave’s leaderboards, which reward the most engaged fans and help turn some superfans into superstars in their own right. Ultimately, fans can be themselves on Fave all while being in the running for exclusive content and experiences not found anywhere else.