Lady Gaga looks glamorous in House of Gucci premiere

MUMBAI: Give Lady Gaga some applause!
The 35-year-old actress and singer attended the U.K. premiere of her new movie House of Gucci at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square cinema in London on Nov. 9. Naturally, she wore a design from the fashion house and sported a semi-sheer purple gown from Gucci's Love Parade collection along with Tiffany & Co. jewels; long, sparkly, semi-sheer black gloves; fishnet stockings and platform boots.
Mother Monster wasn't the only A-lister in attendance. Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Cynthia Erivo, Jeremy Irons, Mãdãlina Ghenea, and Camille Cottin were among the stars to walk the red carpet, as well.
Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott-directed film. Reggiani was convicted of ordering the 1995 murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (portrayed by Driver). According to The New York Times, she was released from prison in 2014 after serving 16 years behind bars.
House of Gucci will be released in the U.S. Nov. 24.
