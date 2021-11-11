For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Nov 2021 13:47 |  By RnMTeam

Donatella Versace is working on Britney Spears' wedding dress

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is feeling lucky as she continues planning her upcoming nuptials.

The 39-year-old pop star, who announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in September, proved she had the wedding on her brain as she shared a carousel of photos and footage of herself to Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

In the caption, she clarified that the pink princess-style gown she had on was not her wedding dress. But Britney, who continues to deal with her ongoing conservatorship battle, added that fashion icon Donatella Versace was in the process of creating the all-important gown for that magical day.

"No … this is not my wedding dress," Britney wrote. "bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak …. Have a good night folks !!!!"
Among those expressing support in the comments section was rapper Iggy Azalea, who posted, "Icon behavior!" The "Fancy" vocalist also added a praise hands emoji.

Other individuals were similarly excited about Britney's choice of wedding attire. "Britney and Donatella are a super duo OMG," one fan wrote. A different individual commented, "You look like a princess. CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YOUR VERSACE WEDDING DRESS."

Britney Spears Singer music
