Donatella Versace is working on Britney Spears' wedding dress

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is feeling lucky as she continues planning her upcoming nuptials.
The 39-year-old pop star, who announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in September, proved she had the wedding on her brain as she shared a carousel of photos and footage of herself to Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
In the caption, she clarified that the pink princess-style gown she had on was not her wedding dress. But Britney, who continues to deal with her ongoing conservatorship battle, added that fashion icon Donatella Versace was in the process of creating the all-important gown for that magical day.
"No … this is not my wedding dress," Britney wrote. "bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak …. Have a good night folks !!!!"
Among those expressing support in the comments section was rapper Iggy Azalea, who posted, "Icon behavior!" The "Fancy" vocalist also added a praise hands emoji.
Other individuals were similarly excited about Britney's choice of wedding attire. "Britney and Donatella are a super duo OMG," one fan wrote. A different individual commented, "You look like a princess. CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YOUR VERSACE WEDDING DRESS."
MUMBAI: MBW’s Stat Of The Week is a series in which we single out a data point that deserves the read more
MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s popular short-video sharing platform today announced that it is collaboread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more
MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more
MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more
MUMBAI: Twitter users have been sharing old videos of Adele, Harry Styles, and Linkin Park stopping their concerts to ensure fans' safety in the...read more
MUMBAI: American singer, prolific songwriter and five-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton nearly swept the CMA Awards with four trophies in Nashville...read more
The Grammy-winning musician recently responded to a TikTok user's interesting discovery about her upcoming short film, All Too Well. Come Friday, Nov...read more
MUMBAI: Give Lady Gaga some applause! The 35-year-old actress and singer attended the U.K. premiere of her new movie House of Gucci at the Odeon Luxe...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Drake has made his first public statement following the deaths of eight people at rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival on...read more