Is 1989 Taylor’s version coming? Read below

The Grammy-winning musician recently responded to a TikTok user's interesting discovery about her upcoming short film, All Too Well. Come Friday, Nov. 12, the superstar will release a new 10-minute version of her beloved track of the same name, as well as her re-recorded Red album.

Last week, Taylor sent her fans into a frenzy after she teased her short film on Instagram. And in true Swifties fashion, they were, well, swift to notice an Easter egg in the short clip.

"The car in the All Too Well short film was made in 1989!!!!" @mrperfectlyfine13 wrote on TikTok on Saturday, Nov. 6. The user added a photo of the 1989 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which fueled theories that 1989 (Taylor's Version) might be on the way.

After all, she unexpectedly released a re-recording of "Wildest Dreams" from the album in September. Plus, the year 1989 holds a special significance to the 31-year-old artist, who was born that same year.

The singer replied in the comments section, "Can't stop won't stop being cryptic and weird."

Taylor also hinted that this is "just the beginning" when it comes to the clues she has up her sleeve, adding, "it's gonna be a fun week."