For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 Nov 2021 16:07 |  By RnMTeam

Twitter recalls on how Linkin Park, Adele, Harry Styles, BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga stopped shows to protect fans; ask Travis Scott to take notes

MUMBAI: Twitter users have been sharing old videos of Adele, Harry Styles, and Linkin Park stopping their concerts to ensure fans' safety in the light of the mishap that took place at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival show.

On Friday, eight concert attendees died and several were injured after a massive crowd surged towards the stage at Travis Scott's concert. While investigations are underway, music lovers took to Twitter and shared old clips to show how other artists have handled crowd surge in the past, asking Travis to ‘take notes’ from them.

Linkin Park:
A clip from Linkin Park's 2001 concert in London has resurfaced showing the lead singer, late Chester Bennington yelling, “Pick him up” after he noticed a fan fell on the floor. Chester then asked, "When someone falls, what do you do?" The crowd replied, “Pick them up!” He asked the crowd to repeat it a few times before he returned to perform.

Adele:
Adele brought the concert night to a standstill after she noticed that a fan had fainted. She stopped performing and immediately asked the medics to respond to the fan.

Harry Styles:
Harry Styles has always made headlines for his sweet interactions with fans during his concerts. However, in 2019, during a concert in Los Angeles, Harry made headlines for stopping his performance midway to ask a group of fans if they were okay. When the crowd responded, ‘no’, Harry asked attendees to take ‘one very slow, very gentle step back’ so that medics could reach the fans.

“Remember the time when Harry stopped singing Anna because he saw a fan faint yeah Travis Scott should take notes,” a fan said.

BLACKPINK:
BLACKPINK fans, popularly known as BLINKS, also shared videos from a concert in which the K-pop group members spotted the crowd surging and stopped to ask fans to take a step back to avoid a stampede. A fan, sharing BLACKPINK's video on Twitter, wrote, “This is how a concert should be done. Travis Scott needs to take notes.”

Lady Gaga:
Fans have been sharing a clip that shows Lady Gaga stopping the concert after she spotted a fan in the crowd bleeding. She arranged for help immediately.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott issued a statement condemning the accident. “I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Travis wrote on Twitter. "Love You All."

Tags
Linkin Park Adele Harry Styles Travis Scott
Related news
News | 10 Nov 2021

Adele reveals heartbreak in new single 'Hold On’

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Adele, who is set to release new album '30' on November 19, has opened up about her heartbreak and the end of her marriage on new song 'Hold On'.

read more
News | 10 Nov 2021

Drake breaks silence on Astroworld festival tragedy

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake has made his first public statement following the deaths of eight people at rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival on November 5.

read more
News | 09 Nov 2021

Travis Scott, Drake sued for ‘devastated’ Astroworld Concert

MUMBAI: US rapper Travis Scott and Drake is facing legal action after at least eight people were killed and hundreds injured in a crush at his Texas festival Astroworld.

read more
News | 09 Nov 2021

Astroworld tragedy: Travis Scott promises full refund, backs out of Vegas show

MUMBAI: American rapper Travis Scott, saying he was "too distraught to play" in the aftermath of the Astroworld festival tragedy, will not make his headlining appearance at Saturday's Day N Vegas Festival.

read more
News | 09 Nov 2021

‘Devastated’ Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott denies to be aware of any fatalities

MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner on Sunday said both she and her partner, rapper Travis Scott, were “unaware of any fatalities” until after the Astroworld Festival ended on Friday

read more

RnM Biz

News
Did you know that YouTube's ads business is now bigger than the entire global record business

MUMBAI: MBW’s Stat Of The Week is a series in which we single out a data point that deserves the read more

News
Chingari clicks a deal with KLiKK; strengthens its Bengali content base

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s popular short-video sharing platform today announced that it is collaboread more

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kanye "Ye" West wants to make amends with Drake after 12 years

MUMBAI: Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) is extending an olive branch. The Donda rapper announced that he'd like to make amends with Drake and...read more

2
Netflix India x UMI | Badshah, DIVINE and Jonita Gandhi unite for a iconic Hindi Song ‘Bach ke Rehna Re Baba’

MUMBAI: Drop everything you are doing and pay attention!Netflix has just dropped a celebratory songfor fans in India for their upcoming action-packed...read more

3
Twitter recalls on how Linkin Park, Adele, Harry Styles, BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga stopped shows to protect fans; ask Travis Scott to take notes

MUMBAI: Twitter users have been sharing old videos of Adele, Harry Styles, and Linkin Park stopping their concerts to ensure fans' safety in the...read more

4
Gone Kesh Music Composer and Singer Bishakh Jyoti shares about receiving National Award and his journey

MUMBAI: Singer and Music Composer Bishakh Jyoti who has recently received National Award for the film Kranti Darshi Guruji Ahead Of Times as a best...read more

5
Gur Sidhu talks about his musical journey, performs on air for his fans as he is the latest Artist of the Week at ‘The Blue Mic’

MUMBAI: BIG FM’s latest offering, ‘The Blue Mic’, is making all the right noise amongst listeners and fans as the platform celebrates independent...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games