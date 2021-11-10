Lady Gaga recollects her ‘thrilling’ controversial meat dress

MUMBAI: Nobody could keep a poker face after looking at this unforgettable look.

It's hard to believe it's been 11 years since Lady Gaga showed up to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in an ensemble known to fans as the meat dress.

But in a new interview with British Vogue published on Nov. 8, the Grammy winner shared new behind-the-scenes details of her "thrilling" outfit, which is still talked about today.

"It's actually Val Garland's idea. Val Garland the makeup artist," she shared. "Her and I worked together for a long time and she shared a story with me where she had gone to a party wearing sausages and I thought this was quite funny and I said, ‘Well that's a great way to make sure that everybody leaves you alone at a party.'"

Lady Gaga remembers wanting to make a political statement on the red carpet, as it was the time just before the repeal of Don't Ask, Don't Tell.

The policy directed that military applicants were not to be asked about their sexual orientation.

"We decided to do the meat dress because I thought to myself if we were willing to die for your country, what does it matter how you identify," Lady Gaga shared. "This was ultimately designed by Franc Fernandez, but it was the brainchild of House of Gaga and we were backstage with Brandon Maxwell who was working as one of my stylists at the time."

The performer continued, "He was vegan also and still helping to sew all of these last bits of meat to me and making my meat hat and my meat purse, which was held by Cher. It smelled like meat."

After more than a decade, Lady Gaga still admits "it was thrilling to wear." And for those who doubt the fashion of the look, she has a message.

https://youtu.be/gW_OSQgHhAc

"There's a corset under this but the corset was a sewn to the meat so this is actually a garment," she explained. "They didn't just drape meat over me and cross their fingers."