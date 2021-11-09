For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Nov 2021 18:02

Gone Kesh Music Composer and Singer Bishakh Jyoti shares about receiving National Award and his journey

MUMBAI: Singer and Music Composer Bishakh Jyoti who has recently received National Award for the film Kranti Darshi Guruji Ahead Of Times as a best music director, had started his journey with the reality show Zee TV's SA RE GA MA PA, composed music for many albums and films like Gone Kesh, and has closely worked with music stalwarts like Sajid Wajid and Shankar Mahadevan.

This versatile singer who is currently the great Grand Jury in SA RE GA MA PA 2021 and has done more than 500 live concerts in India as well as abroad gets candid about his journey, receiving National Award and future prospects.

Bishakh feels humbled and gratitude on receiving the honour of National Award and shares his joy stating, "I was totally enthralled after receiving this award. Feeling really good to become the youngest musician to receive this prestigious award. I usually don't make music with any expectation of award but definitely it's a huge motivation if your hard work gets recognised in such an amazing manner. I want to thank my director Mr. Sudipto Sen from bottom of my heart who has given me this opportunity to work extensively in this film which has bagged me the prestigious National Award. Coming from a small town I am really happy that I have managed to motivate a lot of young people from my town to choose career in music. Lastly I want to thank the almighty for being so kind to me as this journey from being a new comer in the industry facing loads of rejections and humiliations and today winning the most prestigious National Award, this means a lot to me."

Talking about his journey he says, "My musical journey started in 2010 with ZEE TV SRGMP. I have been really fortunate to work with many big stalwarts of the industry like Shankar Mahadevan, Sajid- Wajid, and many others which has helped me to learn a lot of things and apart from this my gurus Acharya Sanjay Chakrabarty and Guru Ma Smt. Reshmi Chakrabarty have contributed a lot on my learning part and still I am learning from them."

He has performed more than 15 digital concerts during the pandemic tenure in 2020. On sharing about how pandemic has impacted a change in music industry he says, "I support digital concert as well as physical Live stage concerts. Digital Concerts has helped all the musicians and artists to learn a lot of things specially some critical technicalities about music. Covid has helped to show some great positivity towards learning music online and also helped musicians to upgrade themselves both technically and also educationally because they have got so much time in this particular situation."

Currently he is a part of great grand jury in SA RE GA MA PA 2021 and feels fortunate judging alongside Shankar Mahadevan and shares, "I am equally fortunate that I'm sitting as a JURY Judge in the same reality show this year with my idol Mr Shankar Mahadevan which is ZEE TV SRGMP. He is my inspiration and biggest motivation for me in this Industry. I feel he is a great musician."

Lastly, he says, "My wish is if my biggest inspiration Mr. A R Rahman can sing one of my composition someday."

He has extensively worked in Bollywood, Bengali, Odiya and many other industry and believes that every film and every film music is equally important and critical to him whatever languages it can be. He has a lot of upcoming projects on professional front and 2 feature films LUCKNOW TIMES and ASMA lined up.

Tags
Bollywood AR Rahman music Gone Kesh Bishakh Jyoti
