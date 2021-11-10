For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 Nov 2021 11:17 |  By RnMTeam

Drake breaks silence on Astroworld festival tragedy

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake has made his first public statement following the deaths of eight people at rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival on November 5.

Drake took to social media and wrote: "I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy... My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering."

Drake appeared as a surprise guest during Travis Scott's headlining set, joining him onstage for two tracks, including their 2018 smash "Sicko Mode", reports variety.com.

As the sequence of events that led to the "mass casualty" panic of Friday night is revealed, Drake has received a fair share of criticism for going on with the show.

As he took the stage towards the end of the set, emergency medical personnel were reportedly responding to multiple cases of cardiac arrest, likely from the surge of the crowd as they made their way towards the stage for Scott's and Drake's performance.

The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston's NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott was the only headliner on the so-called "Chills" stage.

As Variety previously reported, the combination of Scott's chosen set time and a countdown clock may have contributed to the frenzy and confusion as throngs of fans eager to catch his set ran from one end of the grounds to another.

Scott's stage banter, encouraging all in attendance to "rage" and make the ground shake, along with the Drake cameo, seemingly amplified the already energized crowd to the point where people were being shoved, trampled and otherwise injured.

The fateful decision, however, was in having Scott scheduled to go on 45 minutes after SZA's performance wrapped, as opposed to overlapping slightly with her set or even beginning just as it ended at 8 p.m.

It's what live music professionals call "spreading the field," and it's a key facet of crowd control at a large-scale event like a music festival.

Those who died at Astroworld ranged in age from 14 to 27. A 10-year-old is currently hospitalised in Houston after sustaining life-threatening injuries from trampling.

He is currently in a medically-induced coma, in an attempt to combat his brain trauma, and his family has retained attorney Ben Crump, who represented George Floyd's family in the wake of his murder at the hands of Minneapolis police.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Drake Travis Scott George Floyd
Related news
News | 10 Nov 2021

Twitter recalls on how Linkin Park, Adele, Harry Styles, BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga stopped shows to protect fans; ask Travis Scott to take notes

MUMBAI: Twitter users have been sharing old videos of Adele, Harry Styles, and Linkin Park stopping their concerts to ensure fans' safety in the light of the mishap that took place at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival show.

read more
News | 10 Nov 2021

Kanye "Ye" West wants to make amends with Drake after 12 years

MUMBAI: Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) is extending an olive branch.

read more
News | 09 Nov 2021

Travis Scott, Drake sued for ‘devastated’ Astroworld Concert

MUMBAI: US rapper Travis Scott and Drake is facing legal action after at least eight people were killed and hundreds injured in a crush at his Texas festival Astroworld.

read more
News | 09 Nov 2021

Astroworld tragedy: Travis Scott promises full refund, backs out of Vegas show

MUMBAI: American rapper Travis Scott, saying he was "too distraught to play" in the aftermath of the Astroworld festival tragedy, will not make his headlining appearance at Saturday's Day N Vegas Festival.

read more
News | 09 Nov 2021

‘Devastated’ Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott denies to be aware of any fatalities

MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner on Sunday said both she and her partner, rapper Travis Scott, were “unaware of any fatalities” until after the Astroworld Festival ended on Friday

read more

RnM Biz

News
Did you know that YouTube's ads business is now bigger than the entire global record business

MUMBAI: MBW’s Stat Of The Week is a series in which we single out a data point that deserves the read more

News
Chingari clicks a deal with KLiKK; strengthens its Bengali content base

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s popular short-video sharing platform today announced that it is collaboread more

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Netflix India x UMI | Badshah, DIVINE and Jonita Gandhi unite for a iconic Hindi Song ‘Bach ke Rehna Re Baba’

MUMBAI: Drop everything you are doing and pay attention!Netflix has just dropped a celebratory songfor fans in India for their upcoming action-packed...read more

2
'Chal Uth Bandeya' not just a song but my life's journey: Love Wadala

MUMBAI: Singer Love Wadala talks about the song 'Chal Uth Bandeya' from the web show 'Tabbar' and the idea behind its composition. He says: "I read...read more

3
Adele reveals heartbreak in new single 'Hold On’

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Adele, who is set to release new album '30' on November 19, has opened up about her heartbreak and the end of her...read more

4
Twitter recalls on how Linkin Park, Adele, Harry Styles, BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga stopped shows to protect fans; ask Travis Scott to take notes

MUMBAI: Twitter users have been sharing old videos of Adele, Harry Styles, and Linkin Park stopping their concerts to ensure fans' safety in the...read more

5
Gone Kesh Music Composer and Singer Bishakh Jyoti shares about receiving National Award and his journey

MUMBAI: Singer and Music Composer Bishakh Jyoti who has recently received National Award for the film Kranti Darshi Guruji Ahead Of Times as a best...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games