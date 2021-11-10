For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 Nov 2021 11:37 |  By RnMTeam

Adele reveals heartbreak in new single 'Hold On’

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Adele, who is set to release new album '30' on November 19, has opened up about her heartbreak and the end of her marriage on new song 'Hold On'.

Adele has unveiled her new single as the soundtrack to Amazon's new Christmas advert, and she bares her soul while singing about her split from ex Simon Konecki in the emotional lyrics, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

At one point, she sings: "I swear to God I'm such a mess, the harder I try I regress."

And in another line, she adds: "Every day feels like the road I'm on, might just open and swallow me whole."

She then croons: "Let time be patient, let pain be gracious, just hold on. I will survive."

In the Amazon advert, a young woman is seen struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adele has already been honest about how she wrote about the breakdown of her marriage to Konecki and hopes it can help their son Angelo, nine.

She previously said: "I wanted to explain to him through this record, when he's in his 20s or 30s, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness.

"It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that's a real wound for me that I don't know if I'll ever be able to heal."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Adele COVID-19 Simon Konecki Amazon Christmas Singer music
Related news
News | 10 Nov 2021

Twitter recalls on how Linkin Park, Adele, Harry Styles, BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga stopped shows to protect fans; ask Travis Scott to take notes

MUMBAI: Twitter users have been sharing old videos of Adele, Harry Styles, and Linkin Park stopping their concerts to ensure fans' safety in the light of the mishap that took place at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival show.

read more
News | 10 Nov 2021

Lady Gaga recollects her ‘thrilling’ controversial meat dress

MUMBAI: Nobody could keep a poker face after looking at this unforgettable look.

read more
News | 10 Nov 2021

'Chal Uth Bandeya' not just a song but my life's journey: Love Wadala

MUMBAI: Singer Love Wadala talks about the song 'Chal Uth Bandeya' from the web show 'Tabbar' and the idea behind its composition. He says: "I read the script and frankly, I could relate to 'Omkar's character played by Pavan Malhotra."

read more
News | 09 Nov 2021

Gone Kesh Music Composer and Singer Bishakh Jyoti shares about receiving National Award and his journey

MUMBAI: Singer and Music Composer Bishakh Jyoti who has recently received National Award for the film Kranti Darshi Guruji Ahead Of Times as a best music director, had started his journey with the reality show Zee TV's SA RE GA MA PA, composed music for many albums and films like Gone Kesh,

read more
News | 09 Nov 2021

Travis Scott, Drake sued for ‘devastated’ Astroworld Concert

MUMBAI: US rapper Travis Scott and Drake is facing legal action after at least eight people were killed and hundreds injured in a crush at his Texas festival Astroworld.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Did you know that YouTube's ads business is now bigger than the entire global record business

MUMBAI: MBW’s Stat Of The Week is a series in which we single out a data point that deserves the read more

News
Chingari clicks a deal with KLiKK; strengthens its Bengali content base

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s popular short-video sharing platform today announced that it is collaboread more

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Twitter recalls on how Linkin Park, Adele, Harry Styles, BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga stopped shows to protect fans; ask Travis Scott to take notes

MUMBAI: Twitter users have been sharing old videos of Adele, Harry Styles, and Linkin Park stopping their concerts to ensure fans' safety in the...read more

2
Netflix India x UMI | Badshah, DIVINE and Jonita Gandhi unite for a iconic Hindi Song ‘Bach ke Rehna Re Baba’

MUMBAI: Drop everything you are doing and pay attention!Netflix has just dropped a celebratory songfor fans in India for their upcoming action-packed...read more

3
Gone Kesh Music Composer and Singer Bishakh Jyoti shares about receiving National Award and his journey

MUMBAI: Singer and Music Composer Bishakh Jyoti who has recently received National Award for the film Kranti Darshi Guruji Ahead Of Times as a best...read more

4
Lady Gaga recollects her ‘thrilling’ controversial meat dress

MUMBAI: Nobody could keep a poker face after looking at this unforgettable look. It's hard to believe it's been 11 years since Lady Gaga showed up to...read more

5
Kanye "Ye" West wants to make amends with Drake after 12 years

MUMBAI: Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) is extending an olive branch. The Donda rapper announced that he'd like to make amends with Drake and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games