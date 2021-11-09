Netflix India x UMI | Badshah, DIVINE and Jonita Gandhi unite for a iconic Hindi Song ‘Bach ke Rehna Re Baba’

MUMBAI: Drop everything you are doing and pay attention!Netflix has just dropped a celebratory songfor fans in India for their upcoming action-packed blockbuster film - Red Notice. The song, by Badshah, DIVINE, Jonita and Mikey McCleary, in collaboration with Universal Music India, is a groovy new take on the iconic Hindi Song ‘Bach ke Rehna Re Baba’ highlighting the action and adventure packedhunt for Cleopatra’s golden eggs which is atthe core of the film. This is the first time thatBadshah and DIVINE have come together tocreate magic, and have been supported bythe charm of Jonita Gandhi and the musicalbrilliance of Mikey McCleary.

Inspired by the film, the video of the songshowcases a thrilling heist and an intensechase for the golden eggs across various locations. The video, directed by Reema Maya, captures the essence of the film and India perfectly through the action packed video. Just like the video, the artists had anadventure creating the song as they wereactually in three different places when thesong was made. It was produced out of NewYork by Mikey McCleary while the singers were in Chandigarh (Badshah), Goa (DIVINE)and Mumbai (Jonita).

Songwriter and rapper, Badshah adds abouthis experience, “The song Bachke Rehna ReBaba , the R. D.Burman classic, is a perfectsong for the hustle of the streets. I wasexcited to reimagine the song for Netflix, in collaboration with Universal Music India. I am excited to finally see a Divine X Badshahcollaboration coming through. I think it’s a defining moment for the current music scene as well. And Jonita is just the icing on the cake. Bach Ke Rehna Re Baba compliments the vibe of the film - fast paced and full ofenergy. We had a great time remaking thesong, giving it a modern desi bop vibe, andthen shooting it. We took a month to finishthe entire song, from the brief to creating themix and then the master. Divine is incrediblytalented and I am glad to get this opportunityto work with him. We jammed with each other and with Jonita and Mikey on a couple of sessions to get the feel of the song right.Cannot wait to share it with the audience andfor Red Notice to drop on Netflix soon.”

Sharing his excitement, rapper and songwriterDIVINE said, “I’m extremely excited for RedNotice and to be working with Netflix on theproject! It’s my third project with Netflix in somany years and it’s always been a pleasureworking with their global and Indian teams! Itwas a lot of fun creating this song with Netflix and Badshah, Jonita and Mikey. The original is a classic and adapting it to this new ageversion was a cool experience. Shooting it was another amazing experience as we took some interesting elements from the film andgave it a uniquely Indian twist. Hope the fanslove it as much as we did creating it.”

"The entire process of working on this song, from audio to video, was a fun and dynamic one. It was great to work with Mikey andBadshah again, and what made this projectextra special is that it's my first collaborationwith Divine. The shared energy from thiscombination was electric and I think people will experience that power when they hear thesong! It is always a challenge to do justice toclassics, and so singing the iconic hook line"Bachke Rehna Re Baba" with added sass andattitude was a challenge that I was excited to tackle. I hope people enjoy our rendition! Of course, having the support of thepowerhouses that are my co artists on thisone helped immensely," says singer JonitaGandhi.

Sharing his thoughts on the song, composer, music producer and artist, Mikey McCleary, said, “Our rendition of Bach Ke Rehna Re Baba for Netflix’s Red Notice with Divine and Badshah is a combination of a timeless classic song and an original contemporary edgy rap track. This is the first collaboration betweenBadshah and Divine and their very differentstyles contrasted each other beautifully alongwith Jonita adding the zing to it with the powerful sing-a-long song section. I composed and produced the track remotely from New York with the artists recording from various locations in India. My aim was tocreate an exciting, cool and adrenaline-filledtrack which connects with the theme of thefilm, Red Notice. Everyone has done a greatjob and it's turned out terrifically.”

Stream Red Notice only on Netflix onNovember 12, 2021!