Astroworld tragedy: Travis Scott promises full refund, backs out of Vegas show

MUMBAI: American rapper Travis Scott, saying he was "too distraught to play" in the aftermath of the Astroworld festival tragedy, will not make his headlining appearance at Saturday's Day N Vegas Festival.
Like Astroworld, Day N Vegas is a general admission festival, where under normal circumstances, fans are left to jockey for prime positions, reports 'Variety'.
Sources quoted by 'Variety' in its exclusive report also said Scott would provide full refunds to all attendees who bought tickets to the Astroworld festival, which took place at Houston's NRG Park this past Saturday and had to be cancelled after a crowd surge led to the deaths of eight people aged 14 to 27.
Named after Scott's best-selling album, Astroworld has been organised by the rapper since 2018. Disrupted last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's event was billed as a showcase of the return to post-Covid normality.
The concert, which included Drake coming on stage for the final songs of Scott's performance, was webcast live to a worldwide audience by Apple Music. The second night of the festival, planned to unfold on Saturday (U.S. Central Time), was immediately cancelled as the extent of the casualties of the first night became evident.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: MBW’s Stat Of The Week is a series in which we single out a data point that deserves the read more
MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s popular short-video sharing platform today announced that it is collaboread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more
MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more
MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM’s latest offering, ‘The Blue Mic’, is making all the right noise amongst listeners and fans as the platform celebrates independent...read more
MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi, the voice behind charbursters like 'The Breakup Song', 'Chellamma' and 'Dil Ka Telephone', has released a new track titled '...read more
MUMBAI: The upcoming weekend episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is going to see singer and composer Anu Malik, singers Sadhana Sargam and Amit Kumar...read more
MUMBAI: The most zestful and versatile singer Kunal Sachdeva shares about his most awaited music video, ‘Aaj Phir Jeena Chahe Dil’. Song is released...read more
MUMBAI: Drop everything you are doing and pay attention!Netflix has just dropped a celebratory songfor fans in India for their upcoming action-packed...read more