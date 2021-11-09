For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Nov 2021 11:11 |  By RnMTeam

Anu Malik, Sadhana Sargam, Amit Kumar to be special guests on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

MUMBAI: The upcoming weekend episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is going to see singer and composer Anu Malik, singers Sadhana Sargam and Amit Kumar, who is a son of legendary singer Kishore Kumar, as special guests.

While on one point they will be sharing few stories from their journey in the industry so far, audience will also listen to some of the tracks sung by these famous singers of the industry.

If the Saturday episode is going to be a musical special, Saunday will be Bollywood night as the star cast of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will be entering the show as special guests. 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a sequel to the 2005 movie 'Bunty Aur Babli' . This film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed and written by debutante Varun V. Sharma.

The actors that may appear as special guests as of now are Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and 'The Forgotten Army' actress Sharvari Wagh, who is making her Bollywood debut with this movie. However the channel has yet to confirm on this.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)

