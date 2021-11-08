For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Nov 2021 13:51 |  By RnMTeam

Travis Scott concert tragedy: Spiked drugs behind cases of cardiac arrest?

MUMBAI: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has promised a "thorough review and investigation" of the tragedy at the Travis Scott-headlined Astroworld festival in the city, where eight people died and more than 300 were injured as crowds surged and stampeded during Scott's set, reports 'Variety'.

Eleven people suffered cardiac arrest at the show, Turner said, although causes of death, including the possibility of the use of spiked drugs, are under review. Those dead were between the ages of 14 and 26.

"We had more security over there than we had at the World Series games," Turner told the 'New York Times' on Saturday (local time), noting that the event took place on county property, with security organised by the city of Houston. City police provided hundreds of officers, "in addition to what I'm told were 240 or 250 non-police security that were there," Turner said.

The Mayor added that it was too early to determine whether security precautions were sufficient. He also cautioned against speculation that suspected spiked drugs had caused the cardiac arrests at the show.

"I don't even want to go to drug overdoses," Turner said. "We are looking at all potential causes of this incident or what caused the cardiac arrest. We're not taking anything off the table."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Travis Scott New York music
Related news
News | 08 Nov 2021

Kanye "Ye" West still called Kim Kardashian his 'wife' amid divorce

MUMBAI: No paperwork, no problem—at least, according to Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, himself. Although Kim Kardashian and the "Runaway" rapper split earlier this year, Ye recently referred to the star as his "wife" during the Nov. 4 episode of Revolt TV's Drink Champs.

read more
News | 08 Nov 2021

Gaurav Roda spearheading the vision of an immersive and inclusive event industry

MUMBAI: Being in the entertainment industry for 17 years, Gaurav Roda, the lead vocalist, hype creator, and heart of BollyJammers is set on a spree to breathe a new life to the industry with the revolutionary concept of DJ based band.

read more
News | 08 Nov 2021

Blake Shelton's next song will reveal why he and Gwen Stefani got married

MUMBAI: It's clear that Blake Shelton's whole world revolves around Gwen Stefani.

read more
News | 08 Nov 2021

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and daughter Stormi attended Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival where 8 people died, hundreds injured

MUMBAI: Tragedy struck rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival as crowd surges during his Friday night headlining set left 8 dead and over 300 injured, according to Houston officials.

read more
News | 08 Nov 2021

Taylor Swift dropped "All Too Well" short film featuring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink

MUMBAI: We might be OK, but we're not fine at all—Taylor Swift is releasing a short film!

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and daughter Stormi attended Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival where 8 people died, hundreds injured

MUMBAI: Tragedy struck rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival as crowd surges during his Friday night headlining set left 8 dead and over 300...read more

2
Jonita Gandhi's new Punjabi single 'Chal Koi Na' playing now

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi, the voice behind charbursters like 'The Breakup Song', 'Chellamma' and 'Dil Ka Telephone', has released a new track titled '...read more

3
'Bekhudi' gave Swaransh Mishra a chance to explore his writing and composing skills

MUMBAI: Songwriter-composer Swaransh Mishra launches a heart shattering song “Bekhudi”, composed and written by him, sung by Dev Negi from upcoming...read more

4
Kanye "Ye" West still called Kim Kardashian his 'wife' amid divorce

MUMBAI: No paperwork, no problem—at least, according to Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, himself. Although Kim Kardashian and the "Runaway" rapper...read more

5
Poonam Dhillon debuts in Anuradha Juju’s music video – Aayi Diwali

MUMBAI: Lighting the lamp of happiness, renowned Indian American singer Anuradha Palakurthi Juju brings to you a powerful message celebrating the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games