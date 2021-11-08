Poonam Dhillon debuts in Anuradha Juju’s music video – Aayi Diwali

MUMBAI: Lighting the lamp of happiness, renowned Indian American singer Anuradha Palakurthi Juju brings to you a powerful message celebrating the magnificent festival of lights, Diwali with the launch of her latest track titled ‘Aayi Diwali’.

The video is directed by Deepa Jacob & Ravee Botaljee and sung by none other than Anuradha Juju.

Illuminating grace, charisma, and splendor to Anuradha Palakurthi Juju’s ‘Aayi Diwali’ is the stunning Indian actress Poonam Dhillion who makes her first ever music video guest appearance.

"Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and it feels more pertinent this year. It is personally gratifying to share optimism, hope and joy with the next generation through the composition of my Guru, Arati Ankalikar. Music producer Ishaan Chhabra brings home its universality though contributions from three continents - and a brilliant combination of Raag Bilawal with strings from Budapest. The video shows Poonam Dhillon-Ji’s joyful celebration with children in Mumbai, and me with my students in New Hampshire. Hope the next year will bring great prosperity to mankind" says Anuradha Juju.

‘Aayi Diwali’ the track and the music video center around how music empowers and spreads the light of happiness and pays tribute to the festival’s essence in unifying every home and heart, encouraging people to come together and celebrate the triumph of light over darkness.

Watch "Aayi Diwali | Anuradha Juju | Poonam Dhillon | Arati Ankalikar | Ishaan Chhabra | Juju Productions" on YouTube