News |  08 Nov 2021 13:16 |  By RnMTeam

Jonita Gandhi's new Punjabi single 'Chal Koi Na' playing now

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi, the voice behind charbursters like 'The Breakup Song', 'Chellamma' and 'Dil Ka Telephone', has released a new track titled 'Chal Koi Na'. It's her first solo single in the urban Punjabi space after a line-up of her successful collaborations.

The music video is set in the scenic locales of Hawaii and features Jonita in a never-seen-before avatar.

Talking about the song, Jonita says, "'Chal Koi Na' is my first solo in the urban Punjabi independent music space and I'm nervous and excited at the same time to share it with you all! The entire team at Treehouse VHT has worked very hard to bring this song to life."

She adds, "The video was shot in picturesque Hawaii and we hope you all love what you see and hear! It's time to 'let it go' and make the song all yours."

The visuals centre on the theme of the force of nature essayed by the singer. Jonita comes across as sexy and sassy with an elegant styling adding to her charm. Co-written by Jonita and Simar Panag, the song talks about letting things go and starting afresh.

The year 2021 has been very fulfilling for the artiste as she released a string of singles like 'Mera Jee Karda' in collaboration with Deep Jandu, followed by viral releases of 'NaNa' and '4AM' in collaboration with Mickey Singh.

In addition, there were other hits as well like the romantic Hindi single 'Gallaan Teriyaan' with Raj Pandit by Salim-Sulaiman, devotional collaborations with the musical genius AR Rahman and Times Music, and a beautiful wedding song 'Mehndi Te Vavi' with Lost Stories.

Released by Treehouse VHT, 'Chal Koi Na' is available on YouTube.

(Source: IANS)

Jonita Gandhi The Breakup Song Mickey Singh
