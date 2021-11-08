For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Nov 2021 17:42 |  By RnMTeam

Gaurav Roda spearheading the vision of an immersive and inclusive event industry

MUMBAI: Being in the entertainment industry for 17 years, Gaurav Roda, the lead vocalist, hype creator, and heart of BollyJammers is set on a spree to breathe a new life to the industry with the revolutionary concept of DJ based band.

As music has the potential to attract the population, over the years there has been a paradigm shift in preference, impelling artists and performers to conduct music concerts across the globe. To take this experience to the next level, Mr Roda incepted the idea of DJ based band with the purpose to initiate crowd interaction.

The new form of band brings about the perfect confluence of DJ, singing and rapping, skimming through the wide gamut of options and bringing the best choices for the audience. It is a very versatile and charismatic form of performance, elevating the event to a high voltage experience.

According to Gaurav Roda himself, he ventures so far as to claim that there cannot be any compromise whatsoever with the sheer listening and viewing pleasure of his audience, and that would always be top priority for him and in everything he does. This fact is also behind the driving force in him, which further helps him to keep reinventing himself.

Besides all these, the sheer energy that he exudes during each and every one of his performances creates an instant bonding with the audience. The level of positivity can be judged by the fact that during every performance of his, the attending crowd is simply left mesmerized, forever begging for an encore. In that aspect and direction too, he is always the magnanimous one. It would not be amiss to consider him to be one the finest performers of this industry. To sum it up, his journey has been not only exhilarating but awe-inspiring too.

Gaurav Roda DJ music
