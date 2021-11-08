Blake Shelton's next song will reveal why he and Gwen Stefani got married

MUMBAI: It's clear that Blake Shelton's whole world revolves around Gwen Stefani.
On Friday, Nov. 5, the 45-year-old country singer dropped "We Can Reach the Stars," the song he wrote for Gwen and first played for her during their wedding in July. The song can be heard on social media and is also available on the newly released deluxe edition of his album Body Language.
"I'm really proud of #WeCanReachTheStars and I'm really honored to be with @gwenstefani," he wrote on Instagram to accompany a snippet of the song. "That's why we got married in the first place. That's why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world."
For her part, Gwen, 52, reposted Blake's message to her own Instagram account, adding the note, "yep.. this happened to me [prayer emoji] @blakeshelton i love u." The No Doubt singer, who started dating Blake in 2015 after they worked together as coaches on The Voice, included the hashtags #mysong and #thankyouGOD.
On Thursday, Nov. 4, Blake teased the song's release by sharing a pic from their magical nuptials, which took place on his Oklahoma ranch. "Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead," he posted.
