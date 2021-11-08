For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Nov 2021 17:03

Ariana Grande to portray the good witch Glinda in 'Wicked'

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have some wicked-ly good news to share.

The "thank u, next" singer and Harriet actress confirmed they will be starring in Jon M. Chu's movie adaptation of the hit musical Wicked on Thursday, Nov. 4. According to Universal Pictures, Ariana will portray the good witch Glinda, while Cynthia will take on the role of the misunderstood Elphaba.

Ariana shared a photo of her Zoom call with her co-star and director to Instagram, writing, "Thank goodness."

The artist also posted a photo of the flowers Cynthia sent her, which included a note that read, "'Pink goes good with green.' Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you."

The pop star returned the favor by sending a bouquet of white and green flowers, writing to her co-star, "Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz."

Cynthia celebrated the news on her own Instagram page, captioning it with the same quote she sent to Ariana.

As per usual, Cynthia's Broadway friends congratulated her on the achievement, with Anthony Ramos commenting a string of fire emojis.

Ariana's mom gushed on her daughter's Instagram page, commenting, "Bursting with pride!!!!!! Thank goodness."

Production is scheduled to begin in the U.K. next summer.

Games