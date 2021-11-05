For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  05 Nov 2021 16:23 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift to be a musical guest on SNL for the 5th Time

MUMBAI: We need to calm down, because we're so excited for Taylor Swift's latest gig!

On Nov. 13, the singer will make an impressive return as a musical guest to Saturday Night Live. The Grammy-winning artist will share the stage with Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors, who is set to host for the first time. Performing on SNL is a gig that Taylor knows all too well, as her slated Nov. 13 appearance marks the Love Story singer's fifth time as a musical guest.

We're guessing that Taylor's visit to the long-running NBC sketch series will be part of her promotion for her re-recorded Red album. Known as Taylor's Version, the album will be released on Nov. 12 and is part of a series that challenges the now outside ownership of her vintage masters.
The singer did not hold back in 2019 when she spoke out about the acquisition of her masters by Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings from Scott Borchetta's Big Machine Label Group.

The takeover by the talent manager, who is known for representing Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, came about thanks to a reported sale of $300 million, and was something that Taylor said made her feel "sad and grossed out."

While it is not determined what songs Taylor will perform on SNL, we bet that Swifties are ready for it regardless.

But, before Taylor's performance, we have her BFF Ed Sheeran's Nov. 6 appearance to look forward to, which is still on after the singer quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 at the end of October. The "Bad Habits" artist will take the stage when Kieran Culkin of Succession hosts.

Tags
Taylor Swift Saturday Night Live music Singer
Related news
News | 05 Nov 2021

Himesh Reshammiya launches his 3rd track Aajaa from the blockbuster hit album composed written and sung by himself

MUMBAI: It’s a known fact that Himesh has had 22 back to back blockbuster hits in a row on his label which have garnered more than 800 million views and more than 300 million audio streams out of which two mega block super hit songs have been Surroor 2021 title track which has garnered 77 milli

read more
News | 05 Nov 2021

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik discussing civil custody

MUMBAI: Although they're in the midst of a sour split, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik agree on one thing: The welfare of their daughter is priority No. 1.

read more
News | 05 Nov 2021

Jay-Z deleted his Instagram account 24 Hours after joining

MUMBAI: Less than 24 hours after joining Instagram, Jay-Z appears to have already deleted his account. An attempt to visit @jayz on Nov. 4 presents the error message, "Sorry, this page isn't available." E! News has reached out to the rapper's rep for any comments.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2021

See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's sizzling Halloween costumes

MUMBAI: Following their engagement just a few weeks ago, fans couldn’t wait to see what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker would dress up as for Halloween and their costumes didn’t disappoint.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2021

Ed Sheeran completes isolation says "SNL Is Still On"

MUMBAI: The Grammy winner shared the health update with his fans on Nov. 2, explaining that he's been given "all clear" after completing quarantine.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik discussing civil custody

MUMBAI: Although they're in the midst of a sour split, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik agree on one thing: The welfare of their daughter is priority No. 1. read more

2
Himesh Reshammiya launches his 3rd track Aajaa from the blockbuster hit album composed written and sung by himself

MUMBAI: It’s a known fact that Himesh has had 22 back to back blockbuster hits in a row on his label which have garnered more than 800 million views...read more

3
Taylor Swift to be a musical guest on SNL for the 5th Time

MUMBAI: We need to calm down, because we're so excited for Taylor Swift's latest gig! On Nov. 13, the singer will make an impressive return as a...read more

4
Bastard Jazz Recordings celebrates 20 Years with releasing a double gatefold 4xLP vinyl pack with 20 songs

MUMBAI: Bastard Jazz Recordings celebrates 20 Years.The label touches on everything from funk to hip-hop, house music to forward thinking beats,...read more

5
Ed Sheeran completes isolation says "SNL Is Still On"

MUMBAI: The Grammy winner shared the health update with his fans on Nov. 2, explaining that he's been given "all clear" after completing quarantine...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games