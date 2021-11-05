Taylor Swift to be a musical guest on SNL for the 5th Time

MUMBAI: We need to calm down, because we're so excited for Taylor Swift's latest gig!

On Nov. 13, the singer will make an impressive return as a musical guest to Saturday Night Live. The Grammy-winning artist will share the stage with Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors, who is set to host for the first time. Performing on SNL is a gig that Taylor knows all too well, as her slated Nov. 13 appearance marks the Love Story singer's fifth time as a musical guest.

We're guessing that Taylor's visit to the long-running NBC sketch series will be part of her promotion for her re-recorded Red album. Known as Taylor's Version, the album will be released on Nov. 12 and is part of a series that challenges the now outside ownership of her vintage masters.

The singer did not hold back in 2019 when she spoke out about the acquisition of her masters by Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings from Scott Borchetta's Big Machine Label Group.

The takeover by the talent manager, who is known for representing Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, came about thanks to a reported sale of $300 million, and was something that Taylor said made her feel "sad and grossed out."

While it is not determined what songs Taylor will perform on SNL, we bet that Swifties are ready for it regardless.

But, before Taylor's performance, we have her BFF Ed Sheeran's Nov. 6 appearance to look forward to, which is still on after the singer quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 at the end of October. The "Bad Habits" artist will take the stage when Kieran Culkin of Succession hosts.