News |  03 Nov 2021 12:37 |  By RnMTeam

Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan sing praises of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant

MUMBAI: Music composers Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan are all praise for contestant Raju Sardar Nadaf in 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'. He sung a Marathi track 'Haravali Pakhare' that was composed by Vishal and Shekhar. Next to this he sung another track 'Malhari' in which Vishal also shared the stage with him.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' is judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. It is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

After his performance, Vishal recalls the moments behind his first Marathi film and the song that was sung by Raju: "This song (Haravali Pakhare) is from Vishal and Shekhar's first Marathi film, 'Balak Palak'. Shekhar had sung this song and in fact, Zee had awarded Shekhar as the best playback singer for lending his voice to this beautiful piece. I am very thankful to Raju for singing this song on a national platform."

Adding further, Vishal said: "There's something about the soil of Maharashtra, it gives out selflessly to whoever steps in. I think your voice carries the essence of it, and that's magical. I came on stage to sing alongside you (for Malhari) but when I heard the sargam and lehkari in your performance, I was thinking that I wish I had done something similar with the original song. You really rocked it brother."

Shankar Mahadevan also went on to admire Raju for his voice and the way he sung this song. He added: "Whenever you perform, there's an energy that vibrates and brings us back in form. You have such an impactful voice, that we all resonate with your performance and especially with the variations that you bring in which are tremendous. Standing right before Vishal and singing his song is a daring task, especially when we all know how powerful his voice is. Performing his song with such confidence and ease deserves ovation."

(Source: IANS)

