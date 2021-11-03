Travis Barker suggest musical name for future baby with Kourtney Kardashian

MUMBAI: Baby on the brain?
Travis Barker used Kourtney Kardashian's Halloween costume to drop a major hint about the couple's future. On Monday, Nov. 1, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a throwback picture from her epic Halloween weekend all dressed up as Patricia Arquette's character, Alabama Whitman, from True Romance.
Fans couldn't get enough of Kourtney's feathered bob and '80s attire, but it was her fiancé who really raised eyebrows in the comments section.
"Our sons name would be Elvis," the Blink-182 star wrote.
While Travis' comment has fans buzzing, it's actually a reference to a moment in the film when the ghost of Elvis visits Christian Slater's character, Clarence Worley. Still, fans aren't too far off with their thinking when it comes to the pair's next steps as a couple.
According to E! News source the duo want to have a baby together and are "hoping to be expecting by next year."
Another source added, "They would love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done."
"Now that she's with Travis, she wants it even more," the second source shared.
Kourtney is already a mom to kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, who she shares with ex Scott Disick. While Travis shares 18-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama—who was named after the character from True Romance—with ex Shanna Moakler.
