'M.Y.P. - MADE YOU PROUD' is a tribute to KARMA's late father and everybody else who supported and believed in him

MUMBAI: Rapper Vivek Arora who is popularly known as KARMA launched his maiden album titled ‘M.Y.P. - MADE YOU PROUD’, a perfect indication of what’s brewing in the pipeline, sonically, for the teenager.

MADE YOU PROUD is a very special project for the rapper, “the first reason was because it's my debut album so the pressure and responsibility were there and secondly, it’s a tribute from my side to my late father and everybody else who supported and believed in me from day one. I took my time to complete the project, The goal was to showcase versatility and that's what I was able to achieve. The features on the album, the producers, the music videos, made it a project full of colours and full of different vibe”.

The rapper shared that his humble brought up played a very important role in his song writing process. He takes inspiration from everything that happens around, he also loves to point out the social topics which are untouched. He tries to connect his story with everyone else's as well “and I guess this is why people find relativity in my songs as well”.

KARMA found his escape in music when he was in class 11th, he was a very introverted guy and Rap was the only medium where he was able to express his thoughts. Later he made a YouTube channel and started uploading self-recording videos, “then luckily with the help of some friends, I was able to make some videos, and everything was being put out on my YouTube channel. In 2017, Kalamkaar contacted me, and that was the time I knew that I'm not going to look back from here”, he adds.

After dropping the album, he feels that as an artist you get to know what kind of vibe and sound people like from your side and what kind of music you want to make as well. As of now, he is trying to experiment and change his overall sound. He also has some singles and is working on some projects with Raftaar, Deep and Krsna and much more!

Stay Tuned!